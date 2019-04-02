Elite Management Services Announces New General Manager

Elite Management Services Logo Elite Management Services - The Tri State's Leading HOA Management Company

Elite Management Services announces the promotion of John Rinard as the General Manager for the company.

My goal is to work closely with the owners of Elite Management to ensure that we provide the best possible service to our clients” — John Rinard

DAYTON, OH, USA, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Management announces the promotion of John Rinard to General Manager.

John joined the Elite Management Services team in 2017. Since joining Elite Management, John has quickly grown in his position, was promoted to Senior Manager in just over a year and has now accepted the position of General Manager.

John brings a wealth of experience to Elite Management. He has worked in the property management industry for the last 18 years. He began his career in community association management in 2010. His years of experience have taught him many skills that are vital to a good property manager including leadership, communication, task management, problem solving, negotiating, and customer service.

Elite continues to grow and has expanded its services throughout Ohio and into Kentucky and Indiana. John states, “My goal is to work closely with the owners of Elite Management to ensure that we provide the best possible service to our clients.” He continues, “I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to helping Elite continue its growth and deliver exceptional service to the communities that trust us each day.”

About Elite Management Services

Elite Management Services is a professional property management company that specializes in HOA and condominium association management. Elite has six office locations that provide Community Management Services in the Tri-State area. For more information about Elite Management Services, please visit www.emspm.com or call (855) 238-8488.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.