9 Coal Miners, 2 Miles Underground, 1 Hour Of Oxygen Left To Survive- ‘Mine 9’, Film About Tragedy, Terror, And Survival

’Mine 9’ set to premiere across Appalachia on April 12, 2019. National expansion to start April 19, 2019 and beyond

WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From independent filmmaker, Eddie Mensore comes the story of nine Appalachian coal miners trapped two miles underground after a methane explosion. The movie is set to hit screens across Appalachia on April 12, 2019, and national expansion to start on April 19, 2019, and beyond.With only a one-hour supply of oxygen, the race is on to escape alive. This close-knit group of veteran coal miners begin what seems like a normal day of work, not knowing that danger was lurking below. As they descend into the earth, the rain pouring down several miles above them, they tease a new miner with tales of ghosts and scary stories about the mine. Little did they know that one of them could become the subject of new ghost stories told to new miners in years to come.Writer, director, and producer Eddie Mensore brings us this heart-stopping story of tragedy, terror and survival. In Appalachia, coal mining towns are filled with brave men and women who risk their lives every day to put food on their families’ tables. Everyone knows the risk, everyone knows the danger, and everyone hopes their loved one comes home alive. Coal mining in Appalachia, dubbed The Devil’s Playground, is dangerous business and Mine 9 gives you an up-close look at just how real and dangerous it can be when safety concerns are ignored and warnings fall on deaf ears.Mine 9 opens on 25 screens in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee starting April 12, 2019. Mine 9 will expand to screens in Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Louisiana, Utah, and Pennsylvania beginning April 19, 2019, with a larger nationwide roll out to continue throughout April-May-June 2019.Starring Terry Serpico as Zeke, Kevin Sizemore as Daniel, Mark Ashworth as Kenny, and including breakout performances from Clint James, Drew Starkey and Erin Elizabeth Burns, Mine 9 is sure to have you on the edge of your seat, your heart racing, and caring about what happens to these men who risk their lives on a fairly regular basis.

Official Trailer for Mine 9



