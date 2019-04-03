ENAVATE Welcomes Ole Isaksen as Vice President of Strategic Alliances, with a Focus on Partnership with Microsoft

Enavate

ENAVATE, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, has welcomed Ole Isaksen as its Vice President of Strategic Alliances to enhance its Microsoft relationship.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, has welcomed Ole Isaksen as its Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Isaksen's primary role on ENAVATE’s leadership team is to enhance and expand its long-term strategic relationship with Microsoft.

“ENAVATE has a bold, clear vision to help its distribution and independent software vendor customers be competitive in a rapidly changing market. That vision is backed by the credentials, knowledge and experience to be a world-class resource in Microsoft Dynamics,” Isaksen said. “I’m thrilled I am joining a team that is committed to growing sales and market share with Microsoft.”

Isaksen has spent nearly four decades in technology, with a history of success leading growth for resellers for Microsoft, IBM, Hewlett Packard and Oracle. In 1995, he joined Damgaard Data to build a channel for Concorde XAL and Axapta (now Microsoft Dynamics AX and Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations). He also supported IBM South Africa in its transition from direct sales to sales via partners in South Africa. Isaksen then served as Partner and Vice President for Columbus IT, a major Microsoft AX reseller, followed by Evergreen Data Systems, Inc. and EFS Technology, supporting both Microsoft AX and Oracle.

“We are excited to add Ole to our executive leadership team,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE Holdings LLC. “His role – to strengthen and build upon our important long-term partnership with Microsoft – is a critical part of our strategy. Ole’s deep experience will help us better position for the future.”

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Gold Partner is committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE delivers business consulting and industry-focused enterprise software solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Dynamics AX, with a full range of services including implementation, migration, maintenance, support, and development for Microsoft Dynamics customers, ISVs and VARs worldwide. Visit www.enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Ole Isaksen, VP of Strategic Alliances, ENAVATE, at +1 (949) 293 6698 or email ole.isaksen@enavate.com, or Patric Timmermans, Director of Marketing, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com



