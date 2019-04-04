SD Worx Engages in Two-Year Extended Contract with Microsoft Partner ENAVATE

Enavate

ENAVATE, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, has announced that they have extended their contract with SD Worx, the leading European player in Payroll and HR.

The two-year agreement builds upon the success of the ongoing collaboration between ENAVATE and SD Worx. The relationship began in 2016, when payroll and human relations solutions provider SD Worx realized it needed to upgrade the software solution it was using then. Working with SD Worx in multiple locations, the ENAVATE team developed a payroll solution built in Microsoft Dynamics 365 to accommodate the specific payroll needs of the customers of SD Worx. ENAVATE partnered closely with SD Worx to successfully roll out the solution to their customers.

“We are excited to continue this relationship with SD Worx and to continue to partner with them as they implement their solutions for existing and new customers,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE Holdings LLC.

Belgium-based SD Worx is an important Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer, with locations in 10 countries and more than 4,150 employees. For almost 75 years, SD Worx has been a leader in providing human resources and payroll services and software. It currently serves more than 65,000 small and large organizations, calculating the salaries of some 4.5 million employees each month.

“ENAVATE has proven to be a valued partner as we’ve worked together to add industry-specific functionality to the out-of-the-box capabilities of Dynamics 365,” said Tom Wouters, Managing Director at SD Worx Belgium. “It was a logical decision to continue our partnership with ENAVATE as we share a passion for delivering the very best solution for each customer, and work in close collaboration with each customer to ensure their success.”

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE partners with distribution companies in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX software platforms; provides managed services to customers with Microsoft Dynamics; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit www.enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Patric Timmermans, Marketing Director, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com.

About SD Worx

As the leading European player in Payroll and HR, SD Worx provides worldwide services in the areas of payroll, HR, legal support, training, automation, consultancy and outsourcing. It focuses on customer centricity, fully embraces digitisation and is committed to international growth. More than 65,000 small and large organisations worldwide have currently placed their trust in SD Worx and its experience of almost 75 years.

The 4,150 employees at SD Worx operate in ten countries: Belgium (HQ), Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. SD Worx calculates the salaries of some 4.5 million employees and achieved a turnover of €443 million in 2017. SD Worx is co-founder of the Payroll Services Alliance, a global strategic network of leading payroll companies that together provide 32 million payroll calculations.

More info on: www.sdworx.com



