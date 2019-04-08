Arecont Vision Costar Unveils Multiple New Surveillance Cameras and Cloud VMS Updates

Arecont Vision Costar Total Video Solution - Cameras, VMS, & Recorders Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company Costar Technologies, Inc. logo

Arecont Vision Costar new products on display by Costar Technologies, Inc. at ISC West 2019

We're excited to unveil the latest industry-leading Omni cameras, our first advanced analytics models, & an enhanced release of our cloud-enabled VMS, all part of our Total Video Solution” — Brad Donaldson, VP, Product Development

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, will reveal multiple new MegaIP™ and ConteraIP™ single- and multi-sensor megapixel cameras and the latest release of the ConteraVMS® cloud-enabled video management system. These newest offerings are all part of the company’s Total Video Solution and will be on display in the Costar Technologies, Inc. booth (#8045) at ISC West 2019. The expo will be held at the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 10th through the 12th.NEW OMNI MULTI-SENSOR MEGAPIXEL CAMERASArecont Vision Costar will unveil two new Omni models, the latest additions to the adjustable-view, multi-sensor series of award-winning megapixel cameras that the company pioneered for the security industry beginning in 2014. The 4 sensors in all Omni models are mounted in multi-axis gimbals that can be independently moved 360o in virtually any position to cover the widest possible viewing range with a single dome camera.The SurroundVideo® Omni SX will be revealed as the newest member of the MegaIP series. The Omni SX builds on the global success of the Omni G2 by delivering improved image quality and further enhanced product reliability. Both 12 and 20MP models will feature True Day/Night capabilities for indoor/outdoor usage, including Advanced Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for varied lighting conditions and NightView™ for strong low-light performance. Built-in SNAPstream™ technology reduces bandwidth without sacrificing image quality from each Omni SX model. The 4-sensor, user-configurable Omni SX camera series features the customer’s choice of remote focus lens options ranging from 2.1 to 16mm.The ConteraIP Omni RS will also be demonstrated. The Omni RS joins the previously-released Panoramic Dome as a new multi-sensor choice in the growing ConteraIP-series. The Omni RS includes many of the advanced features of the new SurroundVideo Omni SX, plus includes additional enhancements. Each motorized sensor gimbal is equipped with a varifocal lens for time-saving hands-free setup. Simply mount the camera, connect the IP cable, and then remotely set up the device from anywhere on the network. Preset selections offer 360, 270, or 180o fields of view, and custom views can be set and saved by the user.The Omni RS offers a choice of 8 or 20MP models capable of streaming video at up to 30fps (frames per second).NEW SINGLE-SENSOR MEGAPIXEL CAMERASThe MegaDome® EX and MegaView® EX dome and bullet cameras to be unveiled at ISC West are the first Arecont Vision Costar models to include Advanced Video Analytics.Each EX model will be available as either a 1080p or 5MP choice and include True/Day night capabilities with integrated IR (infrared) illuminators for use indoors or out. Each includes a motorized varifocal lens for rapid focusing during setup and offers the full suite of powerful Arecont Vision Costar single-sensor camera capabilities. These include a SDXC card slot for onboard storage, Advanced WDR, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoder, and advanced SNAPstream+™ technology.NEW RELEASE OF CONTERAVMS®The cloud-enabled ConteraVMS first unveiled at ISC West 2018 will be demonstrated in the booth at this year’s show. This advanced cloud-enabled video management is system is an increasingly important component of the comprehensive Total Video Solution. Live cloud video will be displayed from a variety of sites around the country during booth demonstrations.Version 1.7 is the latest release, adding additional capabilities and enhancements that benefit not just the users of the ConteraVMS software itself, but also those leveraging ConteraWS® Web Services, ConteraCMR® Cloud-Managed Recorders, and the ConteraMobile™ smartphone and tablet apps.* * * *Visit the Costar Technologies, Inc. booth (#8045) at ISC West to see these exciting new and updated additions to the Arecont Vision Costar Total Video Solution™. CohuHD Costar and Costar Video Systems will also be displaying new products and will join with Arecont Vision Costar personnel in answering any questions attendees may have.# # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. We are focused on providing the best customer service, product reliability, and product innovation. We offer the Total Video Solution composed of superior megapixel cameras (MegaIP™ & ConteraIP™), advanced ConteraVMS® video management system, ConteraWS® (cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR® (cloud-managed video recorders) for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. 