Forging the Cannabis Road with Corporate Understanding, Interviews and SEO

Cannabis Plant - Hemp and Marijuana Differences Trish Lucy, Brand Ambassador & Director of Trade Relations for ONE13™ Topical Relief Eugenio Garcia CEO and founder of Cannabis Now

The bumpy road of cannabis and how actively navigating it makes all the difference

Industry and consumer education will take the CBD industry to the multi billion dollar level” — Fotis Georgiadis

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.The cannabis industry has gone from an obscure, 'back room only', marketplace to a robust and thriving industry. There are still a lot of misconceptions and misunderstandings about cannabis, marijuana and hemp. The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill has helped clarify some things, easing restrictions on hemp, the non-THC cannabis plant, in contrast to marijuana, which is the THC containing plant. THC is the component that gives the 'high' while CBD, found in both strains, has the health benefits.Fotis Georgiadis interviewed Trish Lucy, Brand Ambassador and Director of Trade Relations for ONE13tm Topical Relief. One of the biggest issues was, and still is, educating people about CBD/Hemp and how it is different than marijuana. She went on to discuss how not only to customers not understand the difference, but the market itself doesn't even know.“Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?The funniest mistake we made was assuming the market knew anything about itself. The first comprehensive market report on hemp-derived products (created by New Frontier Data) was not even released until the end of last year. The maturity of this market still has many, many years before it gets its legs under it.” - Fotis Georgiadis and Trish May interview.Not only are customers misinformed, this issue extends to each state and their legislators. The same learning curve is needed there as well. Even with the passage of the Farm Bill, states are way behind the times for the most part, needing a lot of information to clear up the misconceptions. Trish Lucy further explains this later on in the interview, seen here:“Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.1. Misinformation/ misconceptions about Hemp: it is a longer sale cycle due to the educational component, teaching on the healing benefits of hemp derived CBD.We did a yoga festival (Love Light) in Maryland the end of 2018. We noticed that some people were hesitant at first to try, expressing initial reluctance based on what they perceived we were selling. Our approach was for them to just try it on, walk around, enjoy the festival and we guaranteed that they would be back. Every single person came back and purchased.2. Weeding through each State’s regulations, every State is different on how they are handling hemp derived CBD’s.Some States are lumping any CBD product under one umbrella, which is a bit limiting for now. In due time the atmosphere behind hemp derived CBD’s will open. For now, we do as much due diligence as possible to abide by each States’ current regulations3. CBD Market, how saturated the market is with “CBD” products, with this saturation there are very few that are top quality such as ONE13.Tenpoint5 Barre Studio in central Phoenix sells ONE13, we had a booth at their Grand re-opening. Several ladies approached us, telling us they had purchased different topicals, months to a year ago that they were trying to use up before they invested in another. They each applied ONE13 before class as soon as class was over each purchased ONE13 stating they just couldn’t wait that long.We knew going into this market their would-be challenges, as the adage goes “slow and steady wins the race!” Of course, when you believe in a product so much you think it is just going to fly off the shelves… As we have put a ton of man hours, thought, marketing and education into ONE13. Every day, week and month is a new and exciting adventure for us. We are thrilled about our future in this industry!4. That traditional marketing does not apply within this space.We have been essentially “boxed” under the “CBD” umbrella, which has limited us to boosting posts, buying ad words, etc.5. We have to really think outside of the box, in order to get the word out on ONE13” - 5 things series interview There is a void of factual information on cannabis. This void is slowly being filled in by legitimate companies trying to bring the public up to speed on the differences between the 2 plants and the benefits of CBD when it comes to health and wellness of people and animals.Enter Eugenio Garcia, CEO and founder of Cannabis Now. He is bringing the latest information directly to the consumer through print, digital, broadcast and social media. Fotis Georgiadis' interview touches upon this and how even being an information source for the industry has been challenging.“Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?Excite:1) The healing power this plant has to offer2) The amount of $$ the space will create3) Watching the acceptance of cannabis and CBD by mainstream brands” - Read the concerns in the rest of the Eugenio Garcia interview Industry and consumer education will take the CBD industry to the multi billion dollar level. (Statista data)About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

Hemp cultivation then and now



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.