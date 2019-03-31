Inmedix makes the cut at Medtech Innovator 2019.

The annual diagnostic/device competition narrows the field vying for its $350K Grand Prize.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, March 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc. contended with nearly 800 other early life sciences diagnostic and device companies in the 2019 Medtech Innovator competition. The highest scoring companies from the online application review were invited to participate in regional pitch events, awarding the opportunity to present to a variety of industry-leading judges and key opinion leaders.

The field, whittled to 150, resulted in an Inmedix presentation in Minneapolis on Thursday, March 27, 2019. Next, the top fifty companies will be showcased at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s 27th Annual Medical Device Conference in San Francisco on June 21, 2019 and at the MedTech Conference in Boston on September 23-25, 2019.

MedTech Innovator is the medical technology industry’s global showcase and accelerator for innovative medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator is the largest platform of its kind, providing participants with broad exposure to the leading players in the medtech industry.

Inmedix is defining an emerging field of medicine called immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Stress response can beneficially impact immune function activities in the short term. However, chronic activation of the immune system by the stress response, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease.

With its ANS Neuroscan™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to quantify ANS stress as a factor affecting immune function, disease severity and treatment outcome in patients with autoimmune diseases.

“Inmedix is always pleased be able to share the potential merits of immuno-autonomics”, said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO & Co-founder. “We thank Medtech Innovator for the recognition and opportunity to share our vision of the future of medicine.”



ABOUT INMEDIX, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY, INMEDIX UK, LTD.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading the development of applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.



NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

