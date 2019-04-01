Online Fiction Platform Launches Fantasy Guide Series

The Azrian Portal, an online platform devoted to all things fantasy fiction, has launched a guide series to the best books the genre has to offer.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fantasy fiction genre continues to grow. Sales both online and in bookstores have risen sharply over the past decade, which many credit to pop-culture media hits such as Hollywood blockbuster The Lord of the Rings trilogy, HBO's hit phenomena Game of Thrones, and the never-ending success of the Harry Potter franchise.To support this growing demand, The Azrian Portal , an online fantasy fiction platform, has launched a series of guides and resources aimed at developing reader knowledge and helping them obtain the best materials on the market.Included within the series is an insight into the new fantasy books of 2019 , the best dark fantasy books available and a guide to epic fantasy. A look at the best fantasy fiction of all time is also featured, with works from authors such as Tolkien, Terry Pratchett and G.R.R Martin all making the list."As the genre continues to see increased interest, it felt important to help newcomers to fantasy find the books that will really resonate with them." States James Speyer, writer for The Azrian Portal. "There is such a wealth of content out there, and so many books to read, but we all know how limited time can be.""Many fantasy books range into the hundreds of thousands of words, and a series can last a lifetime." Speyer continues. "These guides to the best new and old fantasy fiction are designed to be a jumping off point for those who want to make the most of their reading potential and find the perfect novels for them."The Azrian Portal was originally started as a place where fans of fantasy could read short stories online for free, but developed over time into a resource for all things related to the genre and writing in general. To view these guides on fantasy novels and series, visit The Azrian Portal.James SpeyerAzrian Portal+447738 111332azrianportal@gmail.com



