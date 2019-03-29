BIZCO TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MIDLAND COMPUTER INC.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bizco Technologies is excited to announce the acquisition of Midland Computer Inc., in Omaha Nebraska occurred earlier this year. Midland Computer Inc. was founded in 1979 and focuses on Managed Services for small to medium sized businesses. Bizco Technologies and Midland Computer Inc., customers and employees have been merged.

“We are happy to announce this acquisition of Midland Computer Inc., by Bizco Technologies. As we continue to grow our footprint in the Omaha market, this was a natural progression as we offer similar services. We are excited to work with these new customers and to bring the Midlands employees into Bizco,” Said Paul Zoz, CEO and President of Bizco Technologies.

Bizco Technologies has been a national solution provider for over 24 years, specializing in Managed IT and AV solutions for small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Bizco is a leader in providing not only a full suite of IT services including network management, voice/data convergence, business continuity and rugged mobile computing, but also fixed and mobile surveillance, audio visual design, installation and services. For more information on how Bizco Technologies can help you, check out our website at www.Bizco.com, email us at sales@bizco.com, or call 402-323-4800.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Paige Blake at 402-323-4850 or email at pblake@bizco.com.



