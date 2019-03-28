Softlink Information Centres (IC) Release Liberty v5 Build 8.031

The latest version of Softlink ICs Liberty Library Management System is now available.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres (IC), a leading supplier of library and research management systems is pleased to announce the release of Liberty v5 Build 8.031. The version includes a number of much anticipated features and enhancements including:• The option to display information on the OPAC Home page based on a borrower’s profile• A redesigned OPAC Search box• Advanced URL searching• An enhanced permalink feature for Reading Lists• An increased number of reports available in Excel as well as the standard Word and PDF• Email notification to borrowers when their ordered material is received• Customisations and Stocktake (Inventory) scanning options for our mobile app Liberty Link 1.0.2Softlink IC General Manager John Crook believes that the latest version continues our commitment to delivering an excellent library management system that is easy to use and customise, adding,“We strive to continually deliver what we believe is a customisable, cutting edge library management system. This release, as with all our releases, is the culmination of customer consultation, imagination, and the hard work of the Softlink Information Centres team.”



