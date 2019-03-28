Celebrate ANZAC Day 2019 with Dawn Services

Join Logic20/20 on Sunday April 28th for a celebration of pride for Australian and New Zealanders.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, business and technology consulting firm, is proud to present the 5th Annual Seattle ANZAC Dawn Service, to be held in Seattle at Lake Union Park.ANZAC Day, April 25th, is one of the most important national days of pride for Australian and New Zealanders, wherever they live across world. Although originating as a commemorative dawn service to remember the fateful morning in 1915 when Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers landed to fierce opposition on the Gallipoli (Turkey) coast during World War I, it’s grown to become a significant national day of remembrance for all lives lost in military or peacekeeping operations. The Day also commemorates the massive casualties within the Turkish community during the eight month battle of Gallipoli.In collaboration with ANZAS Organization, please join us on Sunday, April 28th to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the First World War and other significant military anniversaries. The memorial service will start at dawn, followed by coffee and light breakfast, courtesy of Kangaroo & Kiwi. Please RSVP (above) for catering purposes. If you have any questions, please reach out via email to Kimberly Smith at kimberlys@logic2020.com.Agenda5:55am – Welcome6:00am - Sunrise: “The Last Post” (Jim Sailors)Lay the Wreath6:03am - Moment of Silence (1 min)6:08am - A call to commemoration, (Matt Martin, Australian Army)6:17am - the Ode, (Len Reid, Australian Honorary Consul Emeritus)6:22am - Prayer/Poem Reading6:25am - Bugle playing of the “Reveille”6:30am - Traditional Song (Luman Hohaia)LogisticsDawn Services will be held on the steps of MOHAI, next to the lake. Parking is available at Lake Union Park in two lots off of Valley Street and Westlake Avenue. Additionally, there is street parking and paid lots on Fairview Avenue.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.