Telecom API Market Findings Released by Mind Commerce, building on Research Since 2011

Over $400B Market by 2024

Sees Communication Enabled App Marketplace by Carriers like AT&T and KPN as Key to Next Stage of Market Growth. Additional Growth seen from IoT Authentication

Often Imitated, but Never Duplicated, the Best Source of Information about the Telecom API Market is found at Mind Commerce” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy carriers continue to face great pressure to provide high quality enterprise communications and business collaboration solutions. Accordingly, Mind Commerce sees this as an area ripe for leveraging Telecom APIs to offer value-added carrier offerings such as team collaboration, telepresence, and unified communications (UC) as part of a Telecom API enabled marketplace.This vision for the Telecom API market is beginning to come true.

With the help of leading Telecom API and Communications-enabled Application providers like Ribbon Communications, AT&T has recently launched an API Marketplace, which is something that Mind Commerce has recommended since 2011. Ribbon is also working with Koninklijke PTT Nederland (KPN) to support the KPN API Store. Communication-enabled apps are typically enabled by way of various Telecom API market resources such as APIs, SDKs, and platforms including those offered in an “as a Service” model. Most notable examples include Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

Mind Commerce sees total global Telecom API related revenue will reach $442.1.1B by 2024. A portion of this includes Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) revenue, which will reach $61.9B by 2024 growing at CAGR of 48.0%. In terms of market growth beyond communication-enabled app stores, Mind Commerce sees IoT as a huge and largely untapped market for CSPs, which Mind Commerce sees emerging once carriers begin to fully leverage 5G for IoT apps and services.

More specifically, we have identified the opportunity for carriers to act as a orchestrator/mediator within the IoT ecosystem. Uniquely positioned as owner of the primary network to be used for IoT, and provider of data services for humans and machines alike, CSPs have the opportunity to provide various critical services such as IoT authentication, authorization, and accounting. This will include use of Telecom API resources to help manage IoT related access control, permissions, and usage tracking.

Mind Commerce has talked to many of the leading providers in this space and also regularly supports the Telecom Application Development (TAD) Summit (http://www.tadsummit.com), which has greatly informed our opinions and provided us with unique insights. The entire sub-segment of the industry has been impacted by M&A, with many smaller players acquired by larger players such as Cisco. Even medium-sized players, such as VoIP Innovations (VoIP Street, Inc.), have acquired smaller companies such as Apidaze.

Now in its seventh year of covering the Telecom API market, Mind Commerce is pleased to offer the most comprehensive research covering the ecosystem including players, platforms, tools, solutions, and service offerings. We have covered the Telecom API market since 2011 and have been a part of its development. By way of example, AT&T launched their Enterprise-Focused API Program (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-launches-enterprise-focused-api-program-224221041.html) in 2013 based in part on Mind Commerce Telecom API market research.

The Mind Commerce Telecom API Market Sizing and Analysis Report by Technology, Application and Service Type, Stakeholder, User Type, Deployment (Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, Private Cloud), and Platform as a Service Type 2019 – 2024 provides an in-depth assessment of the global Telecom API market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2019 to 2024.

This report evaluates the current state of the market and outlook for the future including analysis and forecasts for the Telecom API market segmented many ways including:

• Globally, Regionally, and Countries

• Stakeholder Type (Carriers and Vendors)

• Network Technology (2G, 3G, LTE, and 5G)

• API Category (Presence, Location, SCM, etc.)

• App Developer (Carrier, Enterprise, Long Tail, and Partner)

• Deployment Type (Enterprise Hosted, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud)

• Implementation (Development and Set-up) and by Ongoing Operations

• Solution (AI, Analytics, Blockchain, Edge Computing, Robotics, WebRTC, etc.)

Telecom API Market sizing by Service Type includes: Messaging (SMS, MMS, RCS) API, WebRTC API, Payment API, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API , LBS and Map API, Subscriber Identity and SSO, Management API, Content Delivery API, M2M IoT API, IoT Platform Specific API, IoT Authentication API, Blockchain Specific API, AI Platform Specific API, Robotics Specific API, Analytics API, Call screening API, Device Information API, QoS (Quality of Service) API, Do not Disturb API, Edge/Fog Device Specific API. Forecasts by Developer Type include: Enterprise Developer, Internal Telecom Developer, Partner Developer, and Long Tail Developer. Forecasts by Deployment include: Enterprise Hosted, Public Cloud, and Private Cloud. Platform as a Service forecasts include: CPaaS and UCaaS.

Additional Information about Telecom APIs and Programmable Telecom

Programmable Telecom technologies enable businesses to communication-enable applications and services. Within the last ten years, leading communication service providers have opened up their networks and databases to software developers and third-party companies by way of various technologies, tools, and techniques including Application Programming Interface (API), Graphical User Interface (GUI), Open Source Telecom Software, and Software Development Kits (SDK).

Telecom API resources provide the means of accessing data for a variety of communications-enabled applications such as advanced messaging services, location-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and more. Telecom Application Developers (TAD) leverage Telecom APIs to access carrier resources to create applications, most of which become available to end-users simply by downloading a client onto their smartphone.

Rather than simply acting as a stand-alone product or service, communications capabilities are rapidly becoming a feature built into a wide range of apps, experiences, and services. Third-parties leveraging these capabilities include independent Telecom Application Developers as well as the likes of Google, Facebook, and various other companies that operate in an Over-the-Top (OTT) business model, meaning they require little or no involvement from the host carrier. OTT companies only require carrier data.

For more information on Programmable Telecom, see: https://mindcommerce.com/insights/programmable-telecom/

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

MEDIA: We welcome discussions about our research in support of your news article, blog, or professional industry portal.

Contact us via email at Contact@MindCommerce.com or Call: +1 206 395 9205

About Mind Commerce



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.