American Fidelity Named Great Place to Work in Financial Services and Insurance

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity has once again received national recognition as one of the “ Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance ” as decided by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. American Fidelity came out at No. 18 on the 2019 list.The ranking considered input from more than 726,000 employees in the financial services and insurance sector. Great Place to Work evaluated Colleagues’ experience of trust and reaching their full potential as part of our organization as well as our Colleagues’ daily experiences of innovation, company values and the effectiveness of American Fidelity leaders.“Our ability to deliver on our promise to our customers is only made possible through the hard work and dedication of our Colleagues,” said American Fidelity President Jeanette Rice. “Being a great place to work for all is important as this helps validate that we provide an environment where Colleagues feel empowered to serve our customers.”American Fidelity has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in America” by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine 13 times.Known for their financial stability, American Fidelity has maintained an A+ rating from A.M. Best Company since 1982.American Fidelity currently has more than 50 positions open, primarily at the Company’s headquarters in OKC. Many of these positions are in the IT, finance, Customer service and claims areas. Positions outside of OKC include sales positions around the U.S. and claims support internships in Boston. Learn more about careers at American Fidelity.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.Along with being named one of the 100 Best Places to Work in America, the Company has made several other lists by Fortune, including: Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and Best Workplaces for Millennials.



