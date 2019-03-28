Changing the Views on Hemp-Derived CBD Through Interviews and SEO

Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals Brandon Beatty from Bluebird Jeff Gallagher Founder and Managing Member of Made by Hemp

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.As discussed in Fotis Georgiadis' interview with Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals, the CBD market is in the midst of a branding and image revolution. A clear example of this can be seen in this excerpt of the interview:“Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?During my tenure with CBDistillery there have been many interesting situations which of course, led to great stories. Upon start up, the CBD industry was very much unknown to consumers, lawmakers, commerce professionals, etc., no one was really quite sure where CBD fit in — was it part of the healthcare space, was it a supplement? Due to this grey area surrounding CBD and what it is, we were grouped in the marijuana industry. As you can imagine, each industry, business, company, etc. has their “bad apples” and unfortunately, a lot of our business dealings at the start were with those people. Because our business niche was still an ‘unknown’ territory, outside resources we weary of doing business with a CBD company and I found many of professionals to be less than transparent and not as trustworthy as other business men and women I had worked with in the past. We had many hurdles with these businesspeople and it became very difficult to find good partners. Looking back, there is one situation in particular that stands out. We began a partnership with a merchant processing group — of which, we thought we were lucky since many were unwilling to work with CBD companies at the time — who made significate promises. Of course, we enlisted our expert security team to run checks before any official business took place, and everything checked out. After a month, the real inner workings of their business began to show. From missing payments and excuses as to why — including needing signatures from POTUS! — to them threatening me personally and CBDistillery as a company, we ultimately decided to end the partnership. We took this as a great learning experience, and actually, the situation is quite amusing that they assumed that they were dealing with a company and executives that would allow them to get away with such unprofessional behavior and business dealings — that they must have gotten away with before!The CBD industry and the people/businesses that are involved are much different now. We are beyond grateful for the 2018 Farm Bill, which brought a sense of empowerment and legitimacy to the space, allowing us to work with partners that are trustworthy and forthcoming with information.” - Chase Terwilliger and Fotis Georgiadis CBD is in a critical stage of growth and re-branding. Social Media Specialists like Fotis Georgiadis are helping change the information that is out there along with educating consumers via the interviews with people in the industry.Part of the re-imaging and re-branding that is taking place is the move to transparency and quality control. Aside from the legal quality control requirements and routine testing, companies are moving to provide the consumer with 'anytime' confirmation of the quality and controls put in place to assure the best product is being produced. Fotis Georgiadis's interview with Brandon Beatty from Bluebird discusses some of the steps the company takes to ensure consumers know the quality is legit:“The industry is young dynamic and creative. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think legacy companies should consider adopting?Turns out that being radically transparent and honest with your consumers is the best marketing strategy you can invest in! Bluebird really sets itself apart in the industry with its transparency. We have an industry-leading quality control system that allows customers to view third-party lab tests for every single batch of every single product that leaves our facility. Likewise, we work hard to provide the most accessible customer service possible. We have a dedicated customer care team to help guide our customers through their CBD journey.” - Brandon Beatty interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis Continuing education in the CBD world, just like any other business, is key to its success in making real inroads to the medical/supplement marketplace. Many people still don't understand the difference between marijuana and hemp-derived CBD, believing they all make you high.“There is a lot of misinformation around the CBD industry, it’s very misunderstood (i.e., it’s not marijuana and it cannot get you high). We have found the most valuable marketing tool we have is consumer education. Since the beginning, Made by Hemp has focused on providing valuable information about hemp and CBD, all backed by reliable sources.” - from the interview with Jeff Gallagher , Founder and Managing Member of Made by Hemp.CBD can be life-changing for people. Mounting scientific evidence, easing of federal regulations, all encourage the demand for CBD. 