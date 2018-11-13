Grand Vegas Tours to Partner with Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth in Commemoration of World Kindness Day

Grand Vegas Tours Donates a percentage of tour sales to NPHY

Las Vegas-based Luxury Tour Company to Donate Percentage of Guest Ticket Purchases in Support of Youth Survival Needs

LAS VEGAS , NV, USA , November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Vegas Tours, the premier Las Vegas-based luxury tour company, is excited to announce its partnership with Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) in commemoration of World Kindness Day - Tues., Nov. 13. Starting today as a means to help support a framework of positive role models and encourage young adults to build a path to self-sufficiency, Grand Vegas Tours will donate a percentage of its guest ticket purchases to the youth service provider on an ongoing basis.

After a recent tour of the youth needs facility, CEO and Founder of Grand Vegas Tours, Anthony Dobbs felt compelled to get involved with NPHY’s mission to help eliminate homelessness among Nevada’s youth by contributing through his company’s ticketing resources. “I was completely blown away that the state of Nevada had the highest rate in the U.S. of unaccompanied homeless children and youth living on our streets unsheltered,” he said. “As a local and family-owned business owner and parent, I knew I had to get involved immediately, and I hope that through a percentage of our sales, we can make a difference in these youth’s lives.”

NPHY offers a wide-range of services crafted to meet homeless youths’ needs. Its programs include outreach, mobile crisis intervention, a drop-in center, emergency shelter, family reunification services, and housing programs for unaccompanied homeless youth ages 12-21 years old. The organizations main Drop-In Center, which is only one of 10 properties run by NPHY, acts as the hub of all of the operations offering free and confidential services such as shelter placement, housing placement, assistance getting ID’s and birth certificates, transportation to be reunified with family, hot meals, clothing, life skills classes, hygiene items, bus passes, employment assistance, and so many more life-saving resources for youth. The Drop-In Center, located near UNLV is open Monday-Saturday 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and their services are accessible 24 hours a day through the mobile crisis intervention programs, Safe Place.

“We are excited to partner with Grand Vegas Tours. This partnership not only will help raise funds for NPHY’s life-saving services for homeless youth, but it will also help bring awareness to this growing crisis we are facing here in Southern Nevada. We need more individuals, civic groups, and companies helping us beat the drum and raise awareness around the community- this is a great way to lead through to action,” said Arash Ghafoori, executive director at NPHY. To learn more about how you can book a tour with Grand Vegas Tours, visit www.grandvegastours.com. To find out more on volunteerism, how to make a donation, or to learn more about helping further NPHY’s work, visit www.nphy.org.

ABOUT GRAND VEGAS TOURS

At Grand Vegas Tours, we provide you with exciting Hoover Dam and Grand Canyon tours so that you can experience the natural beauty and history that the Southwest has to offer. Grand Vegas Tours is the premier Las Vegas-based luxury tour company with service to the South and West Rim of the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and exclusive boat tours of Lake Mead. Are you ready to schedule your excursion? Call us at 1-888-866-4135 or message us online at www.grandvegastours.com to inquire further about available tours. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY)

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through our core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY’s programs stabilize homeless teens’ lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through our work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing our high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating for the Vegas Valley’s homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada’s youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.