Natural Gas Intelligence and ZE PowerGroup Announces Strategic Partnership to Streamline Data Access

Helping Clients in the Natural Gas Industry Sector Make the Most Out of Their Data and Systems

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), and Natural Gas Intelligence ( NGI ) are pleased to announce the establishment of their strategic partner relationship.NGI is a leading provider of natural gas news and market data to the energy industry. ZE is the developer of ZEMA , a comprehensive ETL software platform for enterprise data management.NGI energy industry customers subscribe to the NGI suite of services, including midday, daily, weekly and bidweek spot price data as well as forward market price data, Mexico price data, analytics, news and information critical to conducting commercial transactions.ZE energy industry customers license ZEMA award-winning platform to aggregate data from a large variety of data sources while automating the business processes to analyze, transform, display, report and integrate data.NGI and ZE share a number of common energy industry customers. By more closely coordinating initiatives and communication through this partnership, mutual customers will realize additional benefits including seamless access to NGI data, easy integration of NGI data with other market and corporate data sources, and the ability to deploy automated processes to support a variety of corporate functions. The parties will work together to ensure their mutual clients maximize the value of their investments.“NGI’s channel partner program is specifically designed to allow our customers to access NGI data where and when they want it. We are agnostic as to whether they consume one of our data-feeds or receive our data from a valued partner such as ZE,” commented Dexter Steis, Executive Publisher, Natural Gas Intelligence. “We are confident our mutual customers will realize immediate benefits stemming from this relationship.”“This new relationship with NGI is aligned with our objectives of always helping our clients make the most of their data and systems,” said Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Strategy Officer, ZE PowerGroup Inc. “We also look forward to serving new customers who rely upon NGI data and news.”##About Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI)Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), is a leading provider of natural gas and shale news/market data to the energy industry. Since the first issue of Natural Gas Intelligence was published in 1981, NGI has provided key natural gas pricing, news, and analysis relied upon daily by thousands of industry participants in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico as well as Central and South America, Europe and Asia.Contact NGI:James Geanakos,Senior VP – Product and Market DevelopmentNatural Gas IntelligenceOffice: 703-318.8848 | Fax: 703-318-0597Email: james.geanakos@naturalgasintel.comAbout ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.



