Margaret Ryznar and Christoph Henkel Join John Marshall Law School as Visiting Professors

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John Marshall Law School in Chicago welcomes Margaret Ryznar and Christoph Henkel as visiting professors for the Spring 2019 semester.Ryznar is teaching Estates and Trusts and Income Tax. Her scholarship focuses on the rights of family members under federal and state law, with emphasis on how family members hold and transfer property among themselves. Most recently, she has been researching the impact of technology on her fields. Ryznar is a Dean’s Fellow and the Grimes Fellow Professor of Law at Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. She teaches Income Taxation of Individuals, Fiduciaries & Business Associations; Trusts & Estates; Family Law; International & Comparative Family Law; and Juvenile Law.Before joining Indiana University, Ryznar served as a law clerk to the Honorable Myron H. Bright of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and practiced law with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP in Washington, DC. She graduated from Notre Dame Law School and holds a master’s degree in European Studies from Jagiellonian University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago with a quadruple major in Economics; English Language & Literature; Political Science; and Law, Letters, & Society.Henkel is teaching Secured Transactions and Business Associations. He joins the law school from Mississippi College School of Law, where he teaches and writes in the areas of contracts, business, banking, bankruptcy and commercial law.Henkel joined Mississippi College School of Law in 2009 and is the Co-Director of the International and Comparative Law Center. He holds S.J.D. and LL.M. degrees from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He earned a J.D. equivalent degree at the Justus-Liebig-University in Giessen, Germany, and has practiced law in Europe and the United States.About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2020 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 8th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



