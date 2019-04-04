ITeeth Partners with PCIHIPAA To Provide Dental Offices With A Comprehensive HIPAA Compliance Program

The partnership will help dentists implement the safeguards now required under the HIPAA Privacy and Security rules.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITeeth , a provider of IT Support for dental offices is pleased to announce its new partnership with PCIHIPAA , a leading Payment Card Industry (PCI) and HIPAA compliance provider. The partnership is focused on protecting ITeeth’s clients from the onslaught of HIPAA violations which include ransomware attacks and data breaches impacting medical and dental practices throughout the United States. According to the site HHS.gov (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), over 47,000 patient records have been breached this year in Colorado alone. Protected Health Information (PHI) continues to be under attack as hackers strive to monetize the stolen data on the dark web. Now, more than ever, it's critical for dental practices to take the necessary steps to protect the privacy and security of their patient information. Many healthcare providers are unaware of what steps to take, and what safeguards are required. The type of HIPAA violations most commonly identified are:1. Impermissible uses and disclosures of protected health information (PHI)2. Lack of technology safeguards of PHI3. Lack of adequate contingency planning in case of a data breach or ransomware attack4. Lack of administrative safeguards of PHI5. Lack of a mandatory HIPAA risk assessment6. Lack of executed Business Associate Agreements7. Lack of employee training and updated policies and procedures“We vetted many HIPAA compliance providers and believe PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance Program is the perfect solution for our clients. We take pride in helping protect our clients so they can run their practices. Our partnership with PCIHIPAA adds another layer of protection, and nicely compliments our current suite of services," says Miguel Rugley, Owner of ITeeth. “We are confident our clients will find the program easy to implement and they'll experience peace of mind knowing they are implementing the safeguards required under HIPAA." adds Rugley.PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance Program provides a number of key features that will allow busy and growing dental practices to easily protect the privacy and security of patient information as required under HIPAA and enforced by The Office for Civil Rights. The OfficeSafe Compliance Program includes:• HIPAA Policies and Procedures - a guided navigation to easily create, update, and record your HIPAA Policies and Procedures• HIPAA Checklist - an easy checklist to follow the compliance status of your office• Online HIPAA Employee Training - comprehensive training options for staff to provide insight into latest HIPAA Regulations• HIPAA Compliance Webinars - education webinars to learn more about HIPAA Regulations• $500,000 Cyber Insurance and Identity Restoration Protection - to protect practices in case of a data breach or identity theft• PCI Certification - as required under by the Payment Card Industry... and more.“We are excited to be working with ITeeth. I love their tagline, 'We manage your network so you can manage your business.' This aligns with our mission of changing lives by removing the uncertainties surrounding compliance and data breach protection.” said Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA. “We find that many practices don't have the resources to navigate HIPAA law, and are unaware of common vulnerabilities. We are thrilled to partner with ITeeth and to help protect their clients. We invite every member to conduct a complimentary Self-Assessment to quickly identity key vulnerabilities in their practice.” says Broudy.About ITeeth PCThe ITeeth team is all about improving the end-user experience which is why we have a dedicated support team on board to help you out with any and all problems that you may face. You can count on us for reliable dental IT support in Denver, Colorado. It doesn’t matter if your VoIP phones aren’t working or if your Mac system is lagging; no problem is too trivial or too complicated for the ITeeth support team!About PCIHIPAAPCIHIPAA is an industry leader in PCI and HIPAA compliance by providing turnkey, convenient solutions for its clients. Its OfficeSafe Compliance Program is “award winning” and takes the guesswork out of compliance while providing the assurance and insurance healthcare providers need to protect their future. PCIHIPAA was recently voted one of the Top 10 Healthcare Compliance Company’s. Learn more at OfficeSafe.com and PCIHIPAA.com



