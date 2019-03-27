Powerfluence Appoints Digital Transformation Leader Peter Grambs as President

Rapidly growing Digital Transformation Consulting and Solutions company PowerFluence is set for next stage of growth by appointing Peter Grambs as President.

Peter's coming on board demonstrates our commitment to bringing on the strongest talent as we strive to become a leader in digital services and Salesforce.com implementations” — Dileep Srinivasan, Founding Partner and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerFluence a New Jersey based IT services company, today announced that Peter Grambs has joined the firm as President.. In announcing the position, Dileep Srinivasan, Founder and CEO, said “We are thrilled to have Peter joining our fast growing ranks. He brings with him a wealth of technology and management experience from his work at Booz Allen & Hamilton, his many years as SVP at Cognizant, and most recently Chief Digital Officer at Marlabs. His coming on board demonstrates our commitment to bringing on the strongest talent as we strive to become a leader in digital services and Salesforce.com implementations.”PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is a provider of IT services and solutions. They specialize in digital transformation consulting and digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud. They also have a Salesforce.com practice providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.“I am really excited to be joining the PowerFluence team,” said Peter. “This leadership group has a demonstrated track record of delivering world class solutions to Fortune 1000 companies for over 25 years. We have a strong set of offerings that will help companies implement their digital strategies.”Peter’s responsibilities will include helping develop strategy, marketing and sales support, as well as working with key strategic clients for both strategic consulting and project implementation oversight. “This executive team, with Dileep, Chris Clegg and myself,” he continued, “have together built two Salesforce.com practices and taken them to the Platinum level with Salesforce, so I’m really looking forwarding to working with them again, and seeing what we can build here at PowerFluence. In my last role as Chief Digital Officer, my team developed an industry leading AI platform and I gained some really rich insights in building that product and taking it to market, experience that I think our clients will really benefit from.”



