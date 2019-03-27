SemaConnect Charging Stations Receive ENERGY STAR® Certification

EPA certification helps businesses choose energy efficient products

BOWIE, MD., USA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations for commercial and residential properties in North America, announces ENERGY STAR® certification for the Series 6 Smart EV Charging Station. This certification indicates safety and energy efficiency to the thousands of Americans who rely on the label when purchasing products, and also qualifies the Series 6 for construction projects that require ENERGY STAR® certification.

The ENERGY STAR® certification for electric vehicle supply equipment requires vigorous testing by an EPA recognized laboratory and certification facility. Energy efficiency is measured when the charging station is turned On, Partially On, No Vehicle, and Idle. In order to earn the ENERGY STAR® label, stations must use 40 percent less energy during times when they are not charging. The Series 6 charging station tested below the maximum requirements for energy usage during all four tested power modes.

“ENERGY STAR® is an energy efficiency label trusted by thousands of businesses and consumers to help them make informed decisions about the technology they use. We’re excited to help more businesses become more energy efficient through our equipment that uses less electricity and supports consumers who switch to energy efficient electric vehicles,” said Mahi Reddy, CEO at SemaConnect.

The Series 6 is a Level 2 charging station built for commercial use. Its 208/240 volts and 30-amp power supply can charge any plug-in electric vehicle in North America with speeds up to 7.2 kW. In addition to ENERGY STAR® certification, the SemaConnect Series 6 charging station also conforms to other industry standards such as the SAE J-1772 plug, Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR 2.0b certified), and is certified to UL standards.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.





