Whitehat Wins HubSpot's Top Digital Agency Award London 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitehat SEO Ltd, a leading provider of digital marketing services for UK businesses, was named Top Digital Agency in 2018 by HubSpot.This highly competitive Digital Agency award was designed to recognise the best digital agencies for their use of inbound marketing strategies and today’s ever-evolving online environment. There were many entries centred around the various channels, strategies, and individuals involved in digital initiatives.Clwyd Probert, Whitehat's CEO, accepted the award on behalf of Whitehat SEO and shared insight into the company’s award-winning work.“We are very excited about this recognition of our efforts in digital marketing and innovation,” said Clwyd. “Whitehat have made big strides in delivering value to our customers. We are particularly proud of our success with the management of the London HubSpot User Group (The London HUG) which has grown to be one of the largest HUG events worldwide. Our unique combination of marketing knowledge combined with cutting-edge digital marketing services will continue to be a driving force in the marketplace.”About WhitehatWhitehat is a specialist in helping companies grow with lead generation, customer acquisition and client engagement. This is done through the use of an Inbound Marketing & Inbound Sales Methodology. Specifically within the Software/Technology, Bio-Tech, and Manufacturing industries. Whitehat is a HubSpot Platinum level partner and runs the HubSpot User Group in London.

