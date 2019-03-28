State of Product Marketing 2019 – Regalix reveals new trends in the latest research

We believe hi-tech businesses should focus on truly grasping the triggers that excite buyers, generate personalized and targeted content and design a solid multi-device marketing strategy.” — Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix today released a new report titled “ State of Product Marketing 2019 ,” which explores the best product marketing practices, challenges faced by hi-tech enterprises and the various factors considered while implementing a product marketing strategy.The report captures insights directly from senior management and C-suite executives of leading hi-tech enterprises, and reveals current product marketing trends. This is the second primary research report on product marketing that has been released by Regalix. (Get the first report here .)According to the research, producing high-quality content and tracking the buyer’s journey are the key challenges faced by product marketers. Digital content, especially websites, e-mails and multi-media content like webinars and product videos are the most effective tools in engaging customers and achieving product marketing goals. Content creation and marketing is being increasingly viewed as a differentiator, as an increasing number of buyers now research online.Regalix has also seen a significant, positive increase in the importance of product marketing and in the value being given to product marketing teams, compared to the previous edition of the report. Sales enablement has also gained a lot of traction as a target for focused activities.“We see that 58% of the respondents find creating quality content to be a key challenge in product marketing, while 58% identified tracking the customer journey as another main challenge. We believe hi-tech businesses should focus on truly grasping the triggers that excite buyers, generate personalized and targeted content and design a solid multi-device marketing strategy,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



