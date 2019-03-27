Joint R&D for IoT by Uhuru and Showa Shell Sekiyu

Uhuru Corporation will conduct joint R&D in the IoT realm with Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) will conduct joint R&D in the IoT realm with Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (“Showa Shell Sekiyu”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director, President, Executive Officer, CEO: Tsuyoshi Kameoka).

1. Background

Showa Shell Sekiyu pursues unconventional approach to innovation taking advantage of the Group’s proprietary technologies, with Oil and Energy Solutions Business as its two main businesses. To tackle the top-priority issue of power supply to industrial IoT devices, Showa Shell Sekiyu has decided to commence joint R&D with Uhuru as a first step to put CIS solar cells, manufactured by its wholly-owned subsidiary Solar Frontier K.K., to practical use.

Uhuru has entered into the IoT business in 2014 and continues its effort to bring about digital transformation to society and businesses by creating applications and solutions for the clients’ IoT endeavors and allowing easier utilization of data through seamless linkage of systems.

To launch its new solar sensor business combining CIS solar cells and IoT, Showa Shell Sekiyu has designated Uhuru as its partner for joint R&D. As an advancement from sales of tangible goods to subscription business, the two companies are engaging in the joint R&D of “Solarmori”, a personal monitoring and alarm device. PoC is scheduled within 2019.

2. About Solarmori

“Solarmori” is a personal alarm equipped with features that relieve parental guardians from worrying about their children during the commute to school. GPS provides information about the child’s location at all times. Communicating with each other using stamps alleviates the bits of uneasiness during the commute to school. Powered by CIS solar cell, there is no worry of communication going down in an emergency situation or having to recharge, which is a unique characteristic of the product. Being able to send thoughts and feelings on the way to and from school or when guardians and children are away from each other shall allow for more communication and bonding at home.

Using LTE Cat. M1, one of cellular LPWA communication methods, and electronic paper instead of LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), Solarmori is elaborately designed to work on low power, taking full advantage of solar cells.

Please visit the product website for details: https://solarmori.com/

*Names of companies, products and services contained in this news release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru or the respective companies and organizations.



