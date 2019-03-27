LSI Partnership with SAP NS2

Cloud Digital Enterprise

LSI and SAP NS2 partner to offer secure cloud solutions to State, Local Government and Education markets.

WASHINGTON D.C., USA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI is pleased to announce that it is now a reseller of SAP NS2 Secure HANA Cloud (SHC) for the state & local government and higher education market (SLED). This new partnership combines NS2’s cloud experience with LSI’s consulting services – providing a cloud strategy for customers to achieve their digital transformation. SAP NS2 will provide the end-to-end Secure Cloud Delivery (SCD) for applications, database and platform with LSI providing consulting services. SAP NS2 SHC is available for customers requiring FedRamp Moderate or commercial infrastructure services.

LSI sees this as a game changer for the SLED market. For public service entities, the journey to the cloud is often met with trepidation and fear - with security often being highlighted as the key concern. The shift from insecure, tethered, tedious IT to secure, mobile, nimble and quick IT is happening right now - and the federal government has led the way through FedRAMP. CIOs now have a great opportunity to leverage these significant investments to fundamentally transform their own enterprises.



“By partnering with SAP NS2, we can offer secure cloud solutions that are designed to run on the cloud hyperscaler of our client’s choice.”, explained Steve Roach, CEO and President, LSI. “It is both a privilege and honor work with NS2 and to extend their proven Secure Cloud solutions to our core markets. The FedRAMP certifications will now provide our state, local government and education customers with the added benefit of knowing that they are adopting the US governments most rigorous security compliance framework.”

“We are excited to partner with LSI Consulting. Combining our SAP NS2 cloud experience with LSI’s consulting services makes sense as we continue to grow and expand our cloud offerings.”, said Harish Luthra, President, NS2 Secure Cloud. “Through this new partnership, we will continue to leverage the best technologies to help our customers build their Intelligent Enterprise.”



About LSI

LSI empowers government organizations to run better and improve citizens’ lives by empowering agency services personnel, reducing operational cost and complexity and effectively managing risk and compliance. Since its founding in 1998, LSI has been developing and configuring SAP software specific for public sector, education and healthcare markets. Fast forward to the Digital Age and LSI continues to transform public organizations by leveraging SAP's next-generation HANA technologies. We provide the full gamut of offerings from Advisory, IT and Business Strategy, Implementation (Cloud or On-Premise), Hosting, Support and Migration services. For more information, visit www.lsiconsulting.com

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2, we are driven to defend. We provide innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions that accelerate the pace of data fusion, analysis and action. Our solutions help leaders better manage the business of the mission from the back office to the battlefield, delivering a critical offset over the adversary. As an independent subsidiary of SAP, we're backed by game changing technology, staffed by 100% U.S. persons on U.S. soil, dedicated to meeting the unique mission requirements of U.S. national security organizations. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.



