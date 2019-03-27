TextExpander Adds Advanced Usage Statistics for Individuals and Teams

Shortcuts and abbreviation expand into much more text.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac, Windows, iPad and iPhone, has released an update for TextExpander, the popular typing shortcut tool for smarter communication. Individuals can now find robust usage statistics on TextExpander.com. Team statistics offer greater granularity and exportability.

Individuals now have robust usage statistics formerly only available to Teams. These colorful charts and tables are visible to all users online, including Windows users.

Teams can analyze their usage statistics at greater granularity with a new view for all users and an updated snippets view. New CSV data export allows for additional analysis.

“TextExpander is a great productivity boost to everyone from solo entrepreneurs to enterprise-sized teams,” said Smile founder, Philip Goward, “Now they can all dig into not just how much time TextExpander is saving them, but how they are using it to help increase the speed and accuracy of their communication.”

TextExpander is as little as US $3.33 per month for individuals on the Life Hacker plan. TextExpander is $7.96 per user per month for the Team plan, which offers more robust snippet and user management, billing, and statistics. TextExpander for Mac requires macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. TextExpander for Windows requires Windows 7 or later. TextExpander for iPhone & iPad requires iOS 9 or later.

What’s New in TextExpander:

- Adds user statistics to TextExpander.com

- Enhances Organization statistics:

- Adds view of all users

- Updates view of active snippets

- Adds CSV export

- Adds sorting

- Updates TextExpander.com menu for faster navigation

TextExpander features:

- Insert standard greetings, text, and signatures, including formatted text and pictures

- Type custom abbreviations that expand to longer “snippets” of text and images

- Correct typos automatically (Add them to your snippet library and/or use one of the included AutoCorrect snippet groups for English, French or German)

- Integrated TextExpander account and Apps

- Share snippets easily via email invite, set edit permissions

- Manage sharing across your team with a TextExpander Organization

- Suggests snippets from phrases you habitually type

- Use fill-in-the-blank snippets to create custom forms with multiple field types and sections

- Position the cursor wherever you want in your expanded snippet

- Automatically insert clipboard content in a snippet

- Organize snippets into groups

- Search snippets from menu bar or via keyboard shortcut

- Search and expand snippets, abbreviations, and suggestions inline as you type

- HTML, CSS, AutoCorrect, Accented Words, Symbols, Emoji snippet groups included

- Internet Productivity snippet group (shorten long URLs automatically)

- Insert the current date and time in any format you prefer

- Date/time math (add or subtract years, months, days, hours, minutes, seconds from current date and time)

- Reminds you of missed opportunities to use your abbreviations

- Print snippets by group

- For programmers, make editor-independent code templates; invoke JavaScript, AppleScript and shell scripts

- Mac version available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish

Requirements:

- TextExpander for Mac requires a Mac running macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later

- TextExpander for Windows requires a PC running Windows 7 or later

- TextExpander for iPhone & iPad requires iOS 9 or later

Pricing:

US $3.33 / month for a Life Hacker plan for individuals.

US $7.96 / user / month for a Team plan.

Monthly pricing available.

Previous version TextExpander users receive a 50% lifetime discount on a Life Hacker plan.

ABOUT SMILE

Smile develops productivity software for Mac, Windows, iPhone, and iPad. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Smile is a closely knit, geographically diverse company, with roots in the Mac community. We have proudly served our customers for over a decade. We create. We solve. We ship.

