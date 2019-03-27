Mental Health Watchdog Protesting the Drugging of Children for Profit

CCHR wants to know why psychiatric drugs are being promoted so heavily to parents, teachers and health care professionals.

CCHR will be holding a protest at the Florida Psychiatric Society conference in response to the alarming number of children given psychiatric labels and drugs.

When there are 274,000 infants and 370,000 toddlers on antianxiety and antidepressant drugs and over 1,400 infants on ADHD drugs something is terribly wrong.” — Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently over 7 million children are prescribed psychiatric drugs in the United States and more than 600 thousand are between the ages of zero to five. Children are being drugged at astonishingly high rates due to the psychiatric labeling of normal childhood behaviors as mental disorders. [1]

In response to the drugging of children with dangerous psychiatric medications, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children, is holding a protest at the spring meeting of the Florida Psychiatric Society in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, March 30th. Anyone interested in joining the protest should contact CCHR Florida at (727) 442-8820.

Information gathered by CCHR shows that psychotropic drug prescriptions among infants doubled from 2013 to 2014 and that psychiatrists are prescribing these drugs to young children for aggression, temper tantrums, or lethargy despite the more than 400,000 adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. FDA. [2] [3]

“Children are being given drugs that come with deadly side effects and according to experts there is a lack of scientific data to support the widespread use of these drugs with children,” said Diane Stein, president of CCHR Florida. [4]

To learn more, please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

