Issued by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

Mental Health Watchdog Protesting the Drugging of Children for Profit

CCHR wants to know why psychiatric drugs are being promoted so heavily to parents, teachers and health care professionals.

CCHR will be holding a protest at the Florida Psychiatric Society conference in response to the alarming number of children given psychiatric labels and drugs.

When there are 274,000 infants and 370,000 toddlers on antianxiety and antidepressant drugs and over 1,400 infants on ADHD drugs something is terribly wrong.”
— Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently over 7 million children are prescribed psychiatric drugs in the United States and more than 600 thousand are between the ages of zero to five. Children are being drugged at astonishingly high rates due to the psychiatric labeling of normal childhood behaviors as mental disorders. [1]

In response to the drugging of children with dangerous psychiatric medications, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children, is holding a protest at the spring meeting of the Florida Psychiatric Society in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, March 30th. Anyone interested in joining the protest should contact CCHR Florida at (727) 442-8820.

Information gathered by CCHR shows that psychotropic drug prescriptions among infants doubled from 2013 to 2014 and that psychiatrists are prescribing these drugs to young children for aggression, temper tantrums, or lethargy despite the more than 400,000 adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. FDA. [2] [3]

“Children are being given drugs that come with deadly side effects and according to experts there is a lack of scientific data to support the widespread use of these drugs with children,” said Diane Stein, president of CCHR Florida. [4]

To learn more, please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

CCHR: Childhood is Not a Mental Disorder

Hundreds of men, women and children will make their voices heard at the Florida Psychiatric Society conference in Orlando.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

