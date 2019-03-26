Aviation and Airport Asset Tracking Market Findings Revealed by Mind Commerce

Leading Vendors offer Airport Solutions that enable Cost Savings and Efficiency Improvements

Operational Value is a Major Driver for Airport Asset Tracking Growth as Aviation Industry Enters Accelerated Solution Adoption Phase” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an increasing number of global flights, as well as passenger inflation (e.g. number of passengers per plane), the aviation industry is under great pressure to operate as efficiently as possible. Both passenger airlines as well as cargo planes rely upon a variety of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and machinery including cargo handling and aircraft related assets, which comprise the aviation and airport asset tracking market, a sub-set and super-set of the fleet tracking market, which is part of the even larger asset tracking market. The market for GSE asset tracking will reach $180 million by 2024.

Leading vendors offer aviation and airport asset tracking solutions that enable cost savings and efficiency improvements through enhanced equipment visibility, command, and control. Mind Commerce sees leading airport asset tracking market solutions focusing on the asset value to a business or governmental organization rather than the book value of the asset itself. For example, there are many medium-value assets involved in ground support operations for aircraft such as dollies, service stairs, and tripod jacks. An aircraft chock (used to hold a plane in place on the ground so that it does not roll prior to push-back) typically costs less than $100 each.

Aviation and Airport Asset Tracking Market 2019 – 2024 evaluates the aviation and airport asset tracking market including leading vendors, strategies, and solutions. The report analyzes asset tracking technologies including the impact of emerging solutions involving 5G, AI, blockchain, and IoT. The report includes aviation and airport asset tracking market sizing from 2019 to 2024. The global asset tracking market as a whole will reach $32.0B by 2024, growing at 14.9% CAGR.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

