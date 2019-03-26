Art, Music, Wine & Food Showcased April 4-7 in Calistoga

Sarafornia ENGAGE Calistoga is all about art, music, wine & food, April 4-7

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly a fusion of style, taste, authenticity and entertainment, Sarafornia: ENGAGE Calistoga is a celebration unlike any other in the Napa Valley. Known for its bohemian vibe and genuine charm, Calistoga is the perfect place to explore and experience art in an approachable and fun way. From April 4-7, connoisseurs of all tastes are invited to indulge their senses and ENGAGE their minds during this four-day community event.

Throughout town, renown and upcoming artists will showcase their talents in a gallery format with wine, food, live entertainment and unique engagements. As an added convenience, guests are encouraged to hop on and off the Sarafornia Street Car (aka Napa Valley Wine Trolley) that will run all weekend. Enjoy a new experience each day as you shop, sip, savor and share.

Thursday, April 4

ENGAGE Flower Bomb

Inspired by the De Young Museum’s annual Bouquet to Arts Exhibit, Flower Bomb is a gallery of floral interpretations of contemporary artworks that reflect a vibrant pairing of the creative mind. This year’s presenting painter is D.A. Bishop, known for using abstraction and color contrast to capture the psychology and identity of a landscape shaped and changed by human interaction. The opening reception includes complimentary wine, small bites and live music, and will be held Thursday from 4-7pm. The Flower Bomb exhibit will be on display through Sunday, April 4-7 from 12-6pm, located at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Avenue.

Friday, April 5

ENGAGE Preview Party

Come early and stay late! is the motto for the exclusive kick-off party and the only ticketed event during Sarafornia. A more formal affair, guests don all white attire to become a part of the canvas within the 11,000 square-foot gala space. The Baker Sisters, this year’s designers in residence, promises to deliver a utopia of rustic beauty, ethereal charm and lively late night gathering (including performances by the Ehlers Society) sure to enlighten and invigorate. Tickets are $100 each and include a premier artist reveal, delicious hors d’oeuvres, world class wines, cocktails by Mixologist Scott Beattie, and live artist engagements. ENGAGE Preview Party is Friday from 6:30-10pm and located at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak Street.

Saturday & Sunday, April 6-7

ENGAGE Art Fair

Now in its fifth year, ENGAGE Art Fair hosts a carefully curated roster of local and regional artists in an open studio format to demonstrate a broad spectrum of talent. This year is no exception and includes fine art, paintings, pottery, sculptures, photography, jewelry, multi-media, music and more. Thirty artists include: NBC Pottery, Vincent Connors, Edmund Ian Grant and Sonia Lub, among others. For an entire weekend, guests are invited to meet and mingle with the artists to better experience and connect with the art. ENGAGE Art Fair is free to the public and open Saturday and Sunday from Noon-6pm.

Saturday, April 6

ENGAGE Downtown

Stroll downtown and enjoy live street buskers, art receptions and demonstrations, wine tasting, culinary experiences and shopping. Free to the public, the downtown district of Calistoga will become an open gallery from 4-7pm.

Saturday, April 6

ENGAGE Speakeasy

In true speakeasy form, you will feel like you have stepped back in time for an evening of adventure and drama with retro cocktails and silky wines. The art of storytelling will be held at a surprise location in downtown Calistoga. From 6-9pm. guests are invited to enjoy writers and raconteurs vocalizing tales of Calistoga, Napa Valley, and life on the edge. In between stories, enjoy music and poetry.

ENGAGE Calistoga is produced by Celebrate! Napa Valley in collaboration with Visit Calistoga and Arts Council Napa Valley. For more information and event details, visit www.CelebrateNapaValley.org/sarafornia. Photos Available Online: https://goo.gl/GXH8Zd

About Calistoga

The city of Calistoga is a Napa Valley town known for its natural geothermal waters, popular spas, relaxed atmosphere, adventures hiking and biking trails, wide variety of wineries and great dining. For information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas and events in Calistoga, go to VisitCalistoga.com. You can also find Visit Calistoga on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalistogaVisitors, Twitter @VisitCalistoga and Instagram at VisitCalistoga.





