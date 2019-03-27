Multicultural Media Leader NAMIC Announces 2019 Board Of Directors

Welcomes Accomplished Media Executives Sandra Garcia Lowery and Emory R. Walton III to National Board, Mark Kang elevates to Vice Chair

NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC, Inc. ( National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications ) announced the addition of Sandra Garcia Lowery, immediate past president for NAMIC-NY and founder of Encounter Marketing and Public Relations, and Emory R. Walton III, vice president, Content Distribution, A+E Networks to its board of directors. Mark Kang, senior vice president, Worldwide Distribution, INSP TV was named as Vice Chair of the board. The organization is the leading voice for multicultural engagement and workforce development in the media and communications industry.“On behalf of the entire NAMIC team, our staff, members and stakeholders, I proudly welcome Ms. Garcia Lowery and Mr. Walton to the board,” said A. Shuanise Washington , NAMIC’s president and CEO. “They join NAMIC at an exciting time as we continue our efforts to enhance cultural diversity and inclusion in the communications industry. I am confident our new directors will provide valuable knowledge and expertise as NAMIC expands its leadership programs, annual conference and membership initiatives that advance the multicultural media agenda. We look forward to their contributions.”“We are excited to welcome these powerful leaders to our national board.” said Joiava Philpott , chair, NAMIC National Board of Directors and vice president, Regulatory Affairs, Law & Policy Department, Cox Communications. “The enthusiasm, talent, and expertise they bring will prove instrumental as we continue to grow the organization.”Two new directors join 20 board members and executives representing a broad spectrum of occupations across the industry. The 2019 board members are as follows:The Executive Committee of NAMIC’s National Board of Directors is comprised of the following: Chair, Joiava Philpott, vice president, Regulatory Affairs, Law & Policy Department, Cox Communications; Vice-Chair, Mark Kang, senior vice president, Worldwide Distribution, INSP TV; Treasurer, Pragash Pillai, executive vice president, Customer Experience and Regional Marketing Strategy, Altice USA; Secretary, Ebonne Ruffins, vice president, Local Media Development, Comcast Corporation; Member at Large, James Anderson, senior vice president, Communications, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.; Member at Large, Danielle D. Wade, area vice president, Field Operations, Pacific Northwest, Charter Communications, Immediate Past Chair, Michelle L. Rice, general manager, TV One and A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO, NAMIC, Inc.Currently serving as NAMIC National Board directors are the following executives: James Brown, executive vice president, Content Distribution and Marketing, REVOLT TV; Ann R. Carlsen, founder and CEO, Carlsen Resources, Inc.; Sandra Garcia Lowery, Founder, Encounter Marketing and Public Relations; Jay R. Grant, executive vice president & general counsel, Univision Digital and News, Univision Inc.; P. Sean Gupta, vice president, Strategy & Business Development, BET Networks (a Viacom Network); Navin Kamath, vice president, Global Distribution, HBO; Jerold Lambert, group vice president, Legal Affairs, Mediacom Communications Corp; Bill Lee, vice president, Sales Professional Services, ARRIS; Cheryl M. Manley, senior vice president & associate general counsel, Employment Law, Charter Communications; Freddy Rolon, Jr., vice president & general manager, ESPN Deportes, ESPN; K. Dane Snowden, chief operating officer, NCTA; Lisa Williams-Fauntroy, senior vice president, Business and Legal Affairs, Discovery, Inc.; Emory R. Walton III, vice president, Content Distribution, A+E Networks and Jason T. Williams, vice president, Global Inclusion Strategy, Viacom.For more information on NAMIC and its Board of Directors, visit www.namic.com or contact the NAMIC National headquarters at 212-594-5985.ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.



