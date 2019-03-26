3 Reasons Why You Should Use Rosehip Oil with Rosemary Barclay

Board certified nutrition specialist, Rosemary Barclay, explains the benefits of using natural remedies on the skin.

OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s modern society, many people are concerned with the amount of chemicals and unfamiliar ingredients in popular skin care products. Despite being used for thousands of years, natural oils and plant based products are making a recent comeback in the beauty industry for their results and compatibility with the human body. Ingredients extracted from nuts, seeds, and fruit can nourish the skin naturally without harsh chemicals. Rosemary Barclay , founder and owner of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT., particularly likes the natural benefits from using rosehip oil. It’s derived from the fruit of a rose bush through a cold-press process. This gentle oil is ideal for all skin types, even for the most sensitive skin. As with any product, it’s always a good idea to test on your forearm before actively applying. Rosemary Barclay shares three reasons to use rosehip oil daily.NourishingRosehip oil has nourishing benefits, and Rosemary Barclay notes that it is full of vitamins that will improve the complexion. It’ stocked full of essential fatty acids as well as vitamins C, E, & A which encourage collagen production. This can improve softness and assist with skin repair and renewal. It can also help reduce wrinkles, dark spots, and scars, making it extremely popular among celebrities. Only a few drops need to be applied to reap its amazing benefits.MoisturizingUnlike many other oils, rosehip oil does not leave a greasy feeling on the skin. It feels rather light on the face and provides long lasting moisture to dry skin. After years of experience, Rosemary Barclay continues to recommend this natural product which is absorbed quickly into the skin and easily added to nighttime skin care routines. After regular use, many report waking up with a brighter, glowing complexion.NaturalSince sources can vary, Rosemary Barclay recommends finding a high quality product, organic if possible. Look for a liquid that has a deep golden color or a red-orange glow. Avoid yellow and clear rosehip oils which may be heavily processed, losing many natural benefits. Because this oil usually has no added fragrance, colors, or preservatives, it has a very low risk of causing problems or reactions. Rosemary Barclay earned a bachelor’s degree and PhD in biochemistry. She is a board certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay has conducted in depth research for years, and believes that nutritious foods are fundamental to good health. She created the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT. and actively provides natural and organic services to clients. To learn more, visit: https://www.bonnesantellc.com/about-us.html



