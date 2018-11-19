Tis The Season of Special Offers from Bonne Santé Wellness Center Offers and Gifts from Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT
Rosemary Barclay Old Lyme CT
Take advantage of these special seasonal offers before they disappear for another year.OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, USA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season brings out the best in people and makes everyone feel a certain degree of unbridled generosity. The goodwill that we feel toward our loved ones neighbors is propelled by the vast abilities and inspiration to do nice things. Whether these nice things are for people we love, friends, or strangers, the benefit we feel is the same. Why not be inspirational and give the gift of good health. That is why Bonne Santé Wellness Center is offering a stocking full of goodness for the upcoming season.
Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT would like to help you spread the joy by giving gifts that all last year long as it is often during the holidays that people are so busy caring for others, that they neglect their own health. And so with this in mind, here’s some special offers and discounts to help you spread the joy. Give effective tools to help you and your loved ones start off the new year on the right foot Why not buy one for yourself and give one as a gift!
$15 Refer a Friend
Often, doing good things brings its own reward and here at the Bonne Santé Wellness Center, we like to promote and foster the sense of doing good for others so introducing friends and get paid. For every referral every person brings in, Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT is promising a $15 gift card. This card is redeemable for any Bonne Santé Wellness Center service, leaving you and your friends feeling great.
10% Teacher Discount
Teaching the leaders of tomorrow is a demanding and sometimes thankless task. While being a teacher is a rewarding occupation, today there are numerous demands placed on teachers that takes its toll. At the Bonne Santé Wellness Center, teachers receive a 10% discount, off ALL services. This discount is available each time a teacher visits. After all, teachers need to feel their best in order to be effective educators for our children
Bonne Santé Wellness Center appreciates teachers and everything they do. Their job is important and is often underrated. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT wants to recognize teachers for undertaking such an important responsibility.
Gift Certificates
Giving the gift of good health is magnificent. Whether it is for a friend, family member, or teacher, there is no better way to say you care. Everyone on your shopping list can benefit from a Bonne Santé Wellness Center gift card. Gift givers even have the option of choosing a specific treatment or allowing the recipient to choose.
Gifts are a way to make your special loved ones feel important and know that you care about their health and well being. If looking and feeling good is a specific aim of a loved them (or even yourself) then you are going to require some helpful tools to set about this task-visit us for self-care, all in one place. Visit the website today, sign up for our newsletter to gain special offers or like the Bonne Santé Wellness Center Facebook for more seasonally-specific updates.
Remember that It’s difficult to put a price tag on the gift of good health and the receiver will always remember the value it brings to their lives! Open the door to a lifetime of wellness by buying a gift to promote good health. This Holiday Season give a gift from the heart for the heart
Chris Hinman
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7578803579
email us here