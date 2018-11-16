Rosemary Barclay Offers 5 Tips to Eating Well Throughout the Harvest Season
Rosemary Barclay
Eating well throughout the harvest season can be difficult but Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT knows all the secrets.OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, USA, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is so much to love about the harvest season. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT knows that food is an essential joy of Autumn. As the weather gets colder, people are more inclined to settle down with their favorite comfort food. From the chocolate treats to the apple pie and, of course, Thanksgiving, food is everywhere throughout the season.
Fortunately, Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT shares her five best tips to eating well throughout the harvest season. This doesn’t mean that people should sacrifice what they love, though. Instead, put a little forethought into consumption and it will go a long way.
1. Give into the Change
Change is good. Although, sometimes it takes time and strength to make a change. People like routine and it is routine that allows one to fall into a rut. Even if it is a healthy rut, giving permission to change is essential to eating well this fall. Embracing the different type of food and drinks of the fall will prepare the body for accepting the change.
This is especially true for those who enjoy a nice cup of tea. Black tea offers one of the biggest sources of flavonoids, which are natural antioxidants. This class of antioxidants is found in many natural plant-derived foods. Don’t be afraid to keep the kettle warm all throughout the harvest season.
2. Soup is a Good Friend
Soup is a wonderful way to get all the nutrients a healthy body needs without sacrificing the comfort food craving. There are many ways to make a successful, delicious soup. Yet, whatever recipe you use, make sure it contains fresh garlic, onions, and spices. Garlic and onions contain phytochemicals that are antibacterial. Plus, recent studies suggest that garlic and onions inhibit cancer-causing free radicals.
Additionally, the active ingredients in garlic are alliin (which give the garlic its taste). When fresh garlic is chopped or pressed, alliin is converted to allicin (which gives garlic it’s aroma). Allicin is thought to help lower cholesterol and prevent blood clots.
Fortunately, garlic and onions are an excellent base ingredient for soups. By experimenting with different vegetables, herbs, and other fresh food, a healthy fall favorite is only a bowl away.
3. Drink More Water
During the harvest season, the physical urge to drink water can lessen. Since it is no longer hot outside, a nice, cold, tall glass of water is often replaced by coffee or hot chocolate. It is important to remember to drink water often, even without feeling thirsty. Water helps to keep the functions of the body moving all year long. Therefore, it is essential to eating well throughout the harvest season.
4. Buy in Season
Pumpkins, apples, squash, broccoli and other interesting vegetables are inexpensive during harvest because they are in season. Plus, they are ripe for making the most interesting meals that are associated with fall. For those who are not sure about which vegetables to get in fall, follow the colors of the season. Rustic, hearty foods are going to be the best bet for facilitating a healthy harvest feast.
5. Reinforce the Immune System
The body’s immune system is weakened in Autumn. This is when the flu season and the dreaded common cold start to appear. Therefore, it is important to help the immune system remain healthy. Of course, hydration is key. However, consuming raw foods is another natural way to help bulk up the immune system. Garlic, mushrooms, and Manuka honey are great, seasonal raw foods that can be placed into many meals.
Additionally, doing things you enjoy not only makes you happy, but it also boosts your immune system. The harvest season is a great excuse to get together with loved ones, so try to enjoy outdoor activities with loved ones. This will help keep the winter blues at bay and promote your immune system .
It is so important to eat well during the harvest season. Try to steer a healthful path now in fall so that it is easily maintained throughout winter. You will reap the benefits of a better immune system and keep healthy throughout winter.
Chris Hinman
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7578803579
email us here