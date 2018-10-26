Bonne Santé Wellness Center- After Sun Specials through November 3rd, Compliments of Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT
As it starts to cool off, invigorate mind body and soul with Bonne Santés After-Sun treatmentsOLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall is in the air and days are getting shorter. As everyone returns to their post-summer lives, Rosemary Barclay knows that some after sun savings are in order. After sun savings can be redeemed through a multitude of different therapies. Not only do these therapies boost your mood, but they are also essential for staving off the winter blues and repairing the damage the sun causes to our fragile skin
Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT explains each of the different therapies included in this end of summer sale. Everything on this list will be twenty-percent off, from now until November 3rd. Due to popularity this sale was extended from its original departure date of October 26th.
Acne Therapy
The holistic approach to acne treatment that Bonne Santé is well known for will get your skin cleared up quick. The Bonne Santé approach combines deep-cleaning acne facials with effective at-home skin care products and supplements instead of drugs. Here at Bonne Santé Wellness Center, we treat the underlying problem, personalizing each case and thoroughly evaluating your needs.
Start the program now and be clear for the up coming holidays. Be acne free for those family gatherings and all it takes is for you to take the first steps toward clearer, healthier skin.
After-Sun Facials
Facials are always a great way to keep skin absolutely glowing. Enjoy Bonne Santé’s new Vitamin C rich restorative Mask to help exfoliate the skin by deep cleansing of pores and adding back vitamins to get your glow back. Facials that are available. All the facials provided by Bonne Sante are organic and the products are free of preservative so your skin will get an eco-friendly treat!
Fall Massages
The summer is fun but increased outdoor activities can put pressure on your muscles. Combine that with the added stress of returning to a regular summer-less routine and the tension is palpable. Fortunately, a de-stressing massage is the perfect cure. The therapists at the Bonne Santé Wellness Center are highly trained and fully certified. Your massage will leave you relaxed, rejuvenated and ready to take on the world.
Enjoy After-Sun specials with saving you do not want to let slip away. With such a selection, it is no wonder why the specials were extended to November 3rd. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT.wants to make these treatments affordable to all this fall season so make sure to get in on this deal. November still sounds far away, but just to be safe, you should book your After-Sun Special today!
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here