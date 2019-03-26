Dean Dorton Announces Platinum Sponsorship in Charlotte’s 19th Annual Business Showcase

Dean Dorton will participate in Charlotte’s largest annual business tradeshow as a Platinum Sponsor and exhibitor.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton announced today its participation as both an exhibitor and a Platinum Sponsor in Charlotte’s 19th Annual Business Showcase.The event is hosted by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance (formerly the Charlotte Chamber), Greater Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance, and CRVA Partners in Tourism.As one of Charlotte’s largest business-to-business tradeshows, the Business Showcase brings in a diverse professional audience from various industries. With over 160 exhibitors this year, there is an expectancy of over 1,000 attendees.The event takes place on Wednesday, April 10th from 3-7 pm at The Park Expo and Convention Center, 800 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205.“We are extremely excited to be a part of this huge event. With our industry expertise in technology and finance, we look forward to sharing information on how organizations can improve their financial management strategies,” says Philip Massey, Director of Software Consulting at Dean Dorton.Dean Dorton is named a Top Firm in the Southeast and is a leading accounting software provider for growing businesses. As a CPA firm and technology consulting practice, Dean Dorton provides companies with high-end financial management technology that allows them to increase their ROI, enhance overall growth, and eliminate the risks of financial inaccuracies.“As Dean Dorton continues to grow, our main goal is to succeed in giving clients and business professionals the opportunity to scale their company with the right financial management technology- and the right partners by their side,” says Massey.About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business.Dean Dorton provides an array of full-service technology solutions to businesses of all sizes – delivering excellence in accounting technology from planning and management through implementation and continued support and improvement including software evaluation, selection, and systems integration. As a Sage Intacct Business Partner, Dean Dorton has the proven ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Sage Intacct solutions that deliver a high-quality accounting software experience for clients, including unique solutions for nonprofit organizations. For more information visit: www.deandorton.com



