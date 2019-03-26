Sagenext Revamps their Pay-Per-Use Model to Enhance Client Benefits

Quickbooks hosting provider

Sagenext has recently decided to overhaul its pricing model so that there are no wasted resources & users can fully enjoy freedom to pay only for what they use.

UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext Infotech is proud to announce that they have achieved yet another milestone to make accounting and tax software hosting more affordable and convenient for their clients. The revised pay-per-use policy ensures a more reliable and secure cloud hosting service at reasonable prices. The new software hosting plans focus on reducing the costs for the required cloud infrastructure while providing the best service for its users. You can add or remove users and/or cloud resources and features any time as per your requirement, and pay only for what you use.

Keeping up with the global trend of hosting applications on the virtual server, cloud-hosted accounting and tax software is the new buzz. With its lucrative benefits like enhanced performance and speed, the technology is gaining popularity among CPAs, bookkeepers, tax professionals, and also small business owners across the globe. Sagenext provides affordable hosting services for a range of applications including QuickBooks (all editions), Sage 50, Drake, UltraTax CS, ProSeries, Lacerte, and TaxWise. Talking about the benefits that the pay-as-you-go pricing model delivers, the company’s Sales Head, Ned Adams says, “the new plans and pricing model eliminates concern regarding overall expenditure and grants users the freedom to work in a central collaborative environment, breaking all geographical and time barriers”.

‘Pay-per-use’ is a self-defining term. Here it implies that the user will pay only for the resources they put to use extended by the cloud hosting service provider. This policy is a boon for many companies working on a tight budget as it considerably cuts down the operational and maintenance costs of technical setup. “Money saved is money earned, and Sagenext understands client needs very well. This change will help the users focus more on their work and let us handle the rest,” says Jack Jasteen, Sagenext’s Technical Support Head.

All in all, Sagenext has once again taken a step ahead in assuring that their customers are nothing but happy with their decision of embracing the cloud environment. “The company is looking forward to introducing further upgrades once the tax season comes to a close”, says Ned Adams, “Until then, we are all geared up to serve our clients with the best possible services”.

About Sagenext Infotech LLC

Sagenext Infotech LLC, based-out-of Augusta, Georgia, is a renowned accounting and tax software hosting provider in the USA, the UK, and Canada. Powered by SSAE-16 (SOC1/SOC-2) audited data centers located in the cities of Miami, New York, and Phoenix, Sagenext is known for its powerful and high-end cloud solutions for various accounting and tax applications such as QuickBooks and Sage products, ProSeries, Lacerte, Drake, TaxWise, UltraTax, and the recently launched QuickBooks POS.

Sagenext has always endeavored to provide its customers with a secure, more reliable, scalable, and secure platform for their tax and accounting software hosting needs. To ensure our customers are rendered completely satisfied with our services, we rely on industry-level resources to provide our tax and accounting professionals with hosting services that ensure confidentiality with their company information and complete data security. We enjoy staying up-to-date with the industry and for the very sake, at Sagenext, our team works hard to keep a tab on every new addition and technological innovation.

To learn more about Sagenext Infotech LLC, visit their website: www.thesagenext.com.



Sagenext provides an easy, effortless and economical way to move your tax and accounting practice to the cloud.



