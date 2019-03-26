Branding and Imaging of the Travel Industry with Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis Christian Tabing-Dalit, Senior Product Manager at Kenshoo Jen Estill, principal and creative director at Redhead Design Studio

Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.Build a large, loyal following and actively engage your audience with amazing content. Build a reputation for posting visually captivating images, videos, and Stories that inform, inspire, and delight. Airbnb ( https://www.instagram.com/airbnb/ ) has done this extremely well and has built a community of over 3.6 million followers.If your business manages physical locations, make them Insta-worthy. Take inspiration from Museum of Ice Cream ( https://www.museumoficecream.com ) and Color Factory ( https://www.colorfactory.co ). They’ve created visually stimulating environments that people immerse themselves within, take photos and videos, then actively share with friends and family via Instagram.Collaborate with complementary brands (e.g. GoPro + Red Bull) to jointly develop and share content to your respective Instagram audiences.Hold contests (e.g. “Caption this…”) to actively promote engagement, including comments and likes that magnify the visibility and impact of your posts.Turn your customers into Instagram followers. Actively remind them to follow your brand on Instagram on receipts, within emails, at the end of customer support calls, etc.Leverage Instagram’s comprehensive ad targeting options to precisely reach the people that matter most to your business. Drive awareness of your brand, encourage people to learn more about your products, and generate product sales and store visits. GAP, Overstock, SumUp, and Land Rover are just a few examples of brands that have driven results with Instagram.” - Candice Georgiadis and Christian Tabing-Dalit One major idea that comes out of this interview is the notion of 'random with a purpose'. While one should stick with a general theme/trend that fits with their company and target audience, there should be an ever changing interactivity to 'keep them coming back'. We see Candice Georgiadis getting the big influencer interviewees.Next up Candice Georgiadis tackles the ever popular and hard to answer question with Jen Estill, principal and creative director at Redhead Design Studio... which social media platform do I use?Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?Effectiveness really depends on your target market and intended goals. For example, nothing beats Facebook when it comes to promoting events and motivating users to share and amplify your content. Still, you need to acknowledge that Facebook exposes you to an older audience as compared to Instagram. On the other hand, if you’re trying to position a person or a brand as an expert, Twitter is helpful. And when it comes to developing an aesthetic or developing a brand’s voice, it’s Instagram for the win. There is no one-size-fits-all plan for social media strategy.With our Get Real About Breastfeeding campaign, Facebook was a channel on which both the models and the target market were comfortable and active. Our models were able to reshare the client’s content — photos of themselves — easily and add their own voice. They had a lot of pride in the photos and in their role, and therefore became brand evangelists to help spread the message. Further, our billboards were attention-grabbing, so members in the community shared images if the boards on Facebook. In the end, we achieved a high amount of organic mentions and watched a few posts attain viral results. - Jen EstillAnother excerpt from the full Candie Georgiadis and Jen Estill interview which discusses key concepts to keep in mind when on social media:5. Keep visuals consistent and on-brand.Remember to keep your photos in line with your brand guidelines and personality. 5. Keep visuals consistent and on-brand.Remember to keep your photos in line with your brand guidelines and personality. Across your photos, use the same filter and do your best to maintain a consistent color palette. For example, if you're sticking to warm colors, throw a red flower in a post showcasing print materials. Small nods to the color palette make a big difference when audience members look at your feed holistically.6. Engage, engage, engage.Follow partner organizations and members of your target audience and engage with them on their content. This can be as simple as a like or a short but thoughtful comment on their post. Not only can this inspire more engagement on your posts, but it can help you stay on top of what your audience is up to and help position you as an industry thought leader. 