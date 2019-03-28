FREE to High School Seniors for East Coast Game Conference Community Day

ECGC Ticket Front ECGC Ticket Back

A free pass to ECGC is provided to High School Seniors when they request a ticket

Apply for $1000 Wake Tech Simulation and Game Development scholarship” — East Coast Game Conference

RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Game Conference Community Day is FREE to High School Seniors with their student ID. Come see what a career in video game development looks like. Talk to the faculty/students from the Wake Tech Simulation and Game Development program and apply for $1000 scholarship for students enrolling in the program fall semester.To reserve a ticket, email SGD@WakeTech.edu with SENIOR COMMUNITY DAY TICKET REQUEST in the subject line. Include the student's name, high school and graduation date (yes, home schooled students are welcome too).High Schools may email a ticket request for their Seniors as well using the subject line HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY TICKET REQUEST. Include contact information, the desired number of tickets and address to which the tickets should be delivered.

Wake Tech Simulation and Game Development



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.