FREE to High School Seniors for East Coast Game Conference Community Day
A free pass to ECGC is provided to High School Seniors when they request a ticket
To reserve a ticket, email SGD@WakeTech.edu with SENIOR COMMUNITY DAY TICKET REQUEST in the subject line. Include the student's name, high school and graduation date (yes, home schooled students are welcome too).
High Schools may email a ticket request for their Seniors as well using the subject line HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY TICKET REQUEST. Include contact information, the desired number of tickets and address to which the tickets should be delivered.
