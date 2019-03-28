There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,295 in the last 365 days.

FREE to High School Seniors for East Coast Game Conference Community Day

ECGC Ticket Front

ECGC Ticket Front

ECGC Ticket Back

ECGC Ticket Back

A free pass to ECGC is provided to High School Seniors when they request a ticket

Apply for $1000 Wake Tech Simulation and Game Development scholarship”
— East Coast Game Conference
RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Game Conference Community Day is FREE to High School Seniors with their student ID. Come see what a career in video game development looks like. Talk to the faculty/students from the Wake Tech Simulation and Game Development program and apply for $1000 scholarship for students enrolling in the program fall semester.

To reserve a ticket, email SGD@WakeTech.edu with SENIOR COMMUNITY DAY TICKET REQUEST in the subject line. Include the student's name, high school and graduation date (yes, home schooled students are welcome too).

High Schools may email a ticket request for their Seniors as well using the subject line HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY TICKET REQUEST. Include contact information, the desired number of tickets and address to which the tickets should be delivered.

Walter Rotenberry
Triangle Game Initiative
+1 919-578-8579
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Wake Tech Simulation and Game Development

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.