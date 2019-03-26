New Insurance Provider Protects Texas Businesses from Costly Cyber Attacks

Jason Rorie; Co-Founder of Cyber Security Insurance Group Gary Moore; Co-founder of Cyber Security Insurance Group Cyber Security Insurance Group

HOUSTON, TX , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 60% of companies shut down completely in 6 months or less due to cyber attacks. Why? When valuable customer data is at stake, so is the valuable reputation of the company in possession. Houston’s trusted IT company, Elevated Tech, has been providing IT services to shield businesses small and large from such attacks for over a decade. According to statistics, a defense system is extremely useful, but not enough to protect a business from facing closure in the event of a cyber attack.

With the current digital landscape we live in, it’s no secret that cyber insurance is just as necessary as any other kind of insurance. Both Jason Rorie (CEO of Elevated Technologies), and Gary Moore (CEO of Revolutionary Insurance Group), saw the essential need for tech provisions in the insurance industry. When the two masterminds convened on the issue, it was clear that the solution was the birth of Cyber Security Insurance Group.

Now that it is fully launched, Texas businesses can rely on a cyber-specific insurance provider to protect its businesses from facing irreversible consequences imparted by these horrible online attacks. While many insurance companies claim to offer cyber insurance, businesses end up paying for multiple plans that are components of one solution; recovery.

Cyber Security Insurance Group offers a custom-tailored approach for each business so that cyber attacks don’t end up destroying a business from the inside out. Cyber attacks show no favoritism when it comes to business size but with Cyber Security Insurance Group, Texas businesses can now be certain that they have a reliable company to aid them in recovery.

About the Company: Cyber Security Insurance Group was founded to accomplish a single mission; to provide Texas businesses with the proper insurance coverage that would protect them against cyber-crime. Its founders have combined 20+ years in the Information Technology field and 20+ years in the Insurance industry to ensure their clients are quoted the correct policy based on their unique technical environments.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.