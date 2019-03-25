EdbMails Announces New Release Update for Office 365 tenants Migration

INDIA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdbMails, today announced the release of new version for Office 365 Migration to support all types of MIME compatible items.Due to invalid MIME content issue, the migration may fail to perform a complete and an accurate migration because these items are rejected by the Office 365 during migration. This error message indicates the item was skipped and not migrated. In most cases, you will find that the item is not readable from the Source mailbox. EdbMails new version will handle this issue without any manual intervention. Wherein most of the competitor and other applications recommends you to consider manually forwarding any affected items to the destination or consider exporting and importing affected items using Outlook. This is rather impossible especially when you have millions of records from hundreds of mailboxes.EdbMails, a global leader in Exchange Recovery and Migration, Office 365 consultation and migration has lately seen its popularity go up across the enterprise world. Its appeal is largely due to the fact that it makes migration, an otherwise difficult task, doable in a timely and cost-effective fashion. Fast migrations are made possible even in the event that you have fewer resources. Migrating to Office 365 is becoming increasingly more popular among businesses, both big and small. First you must figure out how much of data is to be migrated, what's the type of information that must be migrated and finally how much time can be spent on office 365 migration. Whatever the migration goals that you set, EdbMails can handle it well.EdbMails easy-to-use migration for Office 365. Move your mailboxes from Exchange Server 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2019 to Office 365.Features / Advantages of EdbMails Office 365 Migration:• Office 365 to Office 365 Migration• Office 365 to Live Exchange server migration• Incremental Migration: Consecutive migration from the same machine is incremental migration without any duplicates• Auto Re-Connectivity on connection failure• Legacy Exchange server upgradation to Office 365• Office 365 Public Folder migration to Shared folder• Folder Mapping with other languages• Office 365 In-place Archive mailbox migration• Ease of use Interface - Very simple intuitive application• Secure Migrations - All migrations take place with TLS Connection with SSL certificate.• Easy Authentication - Connect to your source or destination server with your admin credentials.• Office 365 Archive to PST - Archive your mailboxes from Office 365 to PST file.• Zero Downtime - During migration you can operate your mailbox• Granular and Brick-Level migration - Control to migrate what data is to be migrated• Maintains the source folder structure. 1:1 at destination.• Automatic Mailbox mapping - During bulk migration, the selected mailboxes to migrate will be automatically mapped.Download EdbMails from: https://www.edbmails.com/pages/download.html Special benefits and Offers:Migrate Office 365 tenants: For 100 Mailboxes only $200 USDOffer: Upto $0.5 USD per mailbox + 30 days money back guarantee + Lifetime licenseAbout EdbMailsEdbMails is one stop solution for Exchange server Recovery, Migration and Backup. EdbMails can convert Exchange database EDB file into Outlook data file (.PST) or migrate them to Office 365 / Live exchange directly. Being a forensic recovery, it can extract most data out, even from corrupt exchange databases file. Also, supports similar recovery and migration features for OST, Outlook PST, MBOX, and NSF files.



