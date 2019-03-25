AGT Launches Oncology Science Advisory Group to Accelerate Research For A Cancer Cure

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Gene Technologies (AGT), a leading gene and cell therapy biotech company based in Rockville, Md., has established an advisory group for the advancement of immunotherapies that activate gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to attack a variety of tumors including liver, prostate, and breast cancers. This is an initial step in AGT’s long-term immuno-oncology plan.

AGT established the Oncology Science Advisory Group (OSAG) to accelerate AGT’s cancer research program to produce a cure for liver, breast, and other epithelial cancers. The OSAG includes Dr. Miroslav Malkovsky of the University of Wisconsin, Dr. Jean Jacques Fournié of the University of Toulouse Cancer Center, Dr. Marc Bonneville of the Institute Mérieux, Dr. Julie Déchanet-Merville of Bordeaux University and Dr. Yoshimasa Tanaka of Nagasaki University. The group is tasked with reviewing the current status of vector development, in vitro studies and animal testing for gamma-delta (γδ) T cell cancer therapies. The OSAG will advise on critical path studies for AGT’s cancer treatments.

AGT’s OSAG will collaborate with longstanding AGT scientific advisors Dr. Robert Clarke and Dr. Dean Felsher. Dr. Clarke, Dean of Research, Associate Vice President of Georgetown University Medical Center, and Co-director of the Breast Cancer Program at Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, will examine AGT’s efficacy in breast cancer models. Dr. Dean Felsher, Professor of Medicine, Co-Director of the Cancer Nanotechnology Program, Department of Radiology, and Director of Translational Research and Applied Medicine at Stanford Medical School, will provide clinical and research expertise on hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer).

AGT’s preclinical animal studies are showing efficacy increasing the activity of gamma delta T-cells, resulting in significant therapeutic outcomes. AGT expects to progress towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 2020 Phase 1 study in epithelial cancer.

To learn more about AGT’s Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy for cancer, ImmunoTox™, click here. For more information on AGT’s liver cancer program, click here.

About American Gene Technologies (AGT)

AGT is an emerging gene and cell therapy company with a platform of proprietary tools and techniques capable of broad applications including: large and orphan indications, infectious disease, immuno-oncology, and monogenic disorders. AGT expects to take its patented candidate for an HIV Cure into the clinic in 2019. It has pioneered a novel immuno-oncology approach of stimulating gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to attack a variety of cancers. Five key patents in AGT’s novel immuno-oncology approach have already been granted. In addition, AGT has a diverse portfolio of patents and patent filings surrounding key tools and components in viral vectors, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

