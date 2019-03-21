AGT Granted Fifth Patent Protecting Its Immunotherapy Cancer Cure Asset

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Gene Technologies (AGT) recently was awarded a fifth immuno-oncology patent (“Methods and Composition for the Activation of Gamma Delta T cells” US10137144) to protect its lead asset in immunotherapy for cancer. This patent further validates the advances AGT has made towards the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

The patent adds protection to AGT’s proprietary methods for activating human gamma-delta (γδ) T cells that will successfully attack a variety of solid tumors as AGT continues to obtain intellectual property surrounding its gene therapy platform for immuno-oncology.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the progress we’ve made towards developing truly novel, efficacious and well-tolerated treatments for cancers,” said Jeffrey A. Galvin, Chief Executive Officer. “These patents highlight AGT’s continued progress toward advanced treatments and cures for cancer and demonstrate the differentiation of our immuno-oncology program.”

About American Gene Technologies (AGT)

AGT is an emerging gene and cell therapy company with a platform of proprietary tools and techniques capable of broad applications including: large and orphan indications, infectious disease, immuno-oncology, and monogenic disorders. AGT expects to take its patented candidate for an HIV Cure into the clinic in 2019. It has pioneered a novel immuno-oncology approach of stimulating gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to attack a variety of cancers. Five key patents in AGT’s novel immuno-oncology approach have already been granted. In addition, AGT has a diverse portfolio of patents and patent filings surrounding key tools and components in viral vectors, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

