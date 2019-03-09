Second Patient Cured of HIV and The Implications for American Gene Technologies's AGT103-T

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Gene Technologies (AGT) is pleased to see the release of information about a second individual cured of HIV in London--recently reported in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. The patient was treated with a bone marrow transplant from a CCR5-Δ32 donor. The London Patient remains HIV negative after receiving no antiretroviral therapy for 18 months. The success of utilizing a CCR5-Δ32 donor for both the Berlin (2007) and London (2019) patients provides evidence that a CCR-5 based gene therapy developed by American Gene Technologies could cure any person infected with HIV.

This news supports AGT’s research and development of an HIV cure in the form of a gene therapy product that replicates the effects of the CCR-5 mutation to reconstitute the immune response against HIV, by reducing persistent viral reservoirs and achieving sustained virologic remission in infected individuals in the absence of antiretroviral therapy, similar to the cured “London patient.” AGT’s HIV gene therapy, AGT103-T, is currently in the late stages of Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling, on track for an application submission this year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If AGT receives FDA approval for its IND submission to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial, it will begin infusing patients with AGT103-T. In preparation for its submission, final tests are being performed on AGT103-T as part of a non-IND clinical trial in which blood is collected from HIV infected study participants via leukapheresis and ran through an 11-day cell process. The cell process product AGT103-T demonstrates the ability to clear itself of HIV when challenged with the virus and by HIV infected human blood.

About American Gene Technologies (AGT)

AGT is an emerging gene and cell therapeutics company with a proprietary lentiviral platform capable of broad applications including large and orphan indications, infectious disease, immuno-oncology, and monogenic disorders. AGT expects to take its patented candidate for an HIV Cure into the clinic in 2019. It has pioneered a novel immuno-oncology approach of stimulating gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to attack a variety of cancers. Five key patents in AGT’s novel immuno-oncology approach have been granted. AGT has a diverse portfolio of patent filings surrounding key tools and components in viral vectors, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

Website - https://www.americangene.com

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-gene-technologies-international-inc/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/americangene

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/amerigene/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/americangenetechnologies/

American Gene Technologies Contacts:

C. Neil Lyons, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (301) 337-2269

Email: info@americangene.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.