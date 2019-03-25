Charis Bible College Presents John Tesh Performing A Free, Live Concert On April 25

After more than three decades as an international, multi-award-winning entertainer, Tesh continues to thrive both on and off stage.



WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College presents John Tesh Live in Concert: Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. This free concert is open to the public and will be held in The Auditorium, a 3,185-seat auditorium on the campus of Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado.

After more than three decades as an international, multi-award-winning entertainer, Tesh continues to thrive both on and off stage. Joining him will be a UK worship band, The Moment, led by David Bell. At this one-night-only performance, John Tesh and David Bell will share from their personal experiences of overcoming cancer and encountering the healing power of God.

Although this performance is free and open to the public, registration is required. Go to teshconcert.com to register.

Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. It is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 60 campuses around the world. Learn more about Charis at charisbiblecollege.org.



Contact:

Public Relations

PublicRelations@awmcharis.com

719-464-5619



