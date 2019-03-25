Bella Intuitive to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of our lives we are continually questioning our existence and overwhelming curiosity about death. When we lose our loved one where do they really go? Is there life after death? What about questions we have about relationships, jobs, and our health? Where can we go when we are seeking genuine answers?

Bella is an exceptional Psychic, Medium, Empath, Reiki Master and Intuitive Healer.

“In such a chaotic world we desperately need healers and I’m the conduit through Spirit and Angels,” says Bella. “I teach people to meditate, connect with angels, heal themselves from trauma, and ultimately manifest peace in their lives and prove their angels are truly with them at every moment.”

Bella was led to go into healing work from her horrendous ordeal over eighteen years ago when she and her family were victims of a brutal home invasion where she was violently raped by three men. Devastated, Bella found herself spiraling into a dark place of despair. She turned to God questioning Him how can she forgive and move forward? When she started seeing miraculous signs from angels and joined a spiritual group where her life took a positive direction. Uplifted, Bella realized she had the ability to absolutely move forward and help others heal through her own past trauma.

“There is a tremendous amount of anger and fear in the world that I hope to alleviate,” says Bella. “I lived my own harrowing nightmare and I persevered. I never judge or condemn anyone. I am here to soothe your soul.”

During Bella’s sessions when clients seek her out with questions Bella senses the answers intuitively but she does a spread of angel cards so the clients can visualize for themselves. By using a straight white pillar candle and meditating intensely specific Archangels Michael, Rafael, Uriel, Gabriel, Chamuel, or Metatron appear to guide all those in need.

“My clients want connection with their loved ones on the other side,” says Bella. “I capable of being the conduit to let them feel the hug or feeling of communication from the other side. It is utterly life transforming.

Bella was informed by Archangel Uriel her role on earth is The Keeper Of The Light. Keep the light afloat and luminescent during this time of need of earth. Through her connection with the other side, she assures grieving loved one’s eternity is just beyond and all is well and peaceful.

“Peace is what we should bring to this world,” says Bella. “When you see a person who seems troubled, don’t judge them give them a smile to uplift them, buy him or her a cup of coffee and be compassionate. Most likely they will pay it forward.”

Bella feels blessed that during her life she has a wonderful mentor and she hopes all people have that same opportunity. She herself is mentoring a young lady who is very gifted, and feels honored to teach and expand her students mind.

“There are spirits on the other side that will guide you. We all have intuition, it’s just learning how to tap into it!” says Bella. “Go through life with love and peace. Always say please and thank you. Kindness will get you so much more respect and love and make the world a happier place.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Bella in an interview with Doug Lewellyn on Wednesday March 27th at 4 p.m. EST.

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



