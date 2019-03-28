Artchain.ai President Attended the Rothko Exhibition Vienna 2019

Dr. Bernhard A. Boehler, well-known Austrian cultural and art historian manager, attended the Mark Rothko Exhibition Vienna at the Kunsthistoriches Museum

Since I have a deep sense of responsibility for the life my pictures will lead out the world,I will with gratitude accept anyform of their exposition in which their life and meaning can be maintained” — Mark Rothko

HONG KONG, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Hong Kong], [28/03/2019] – Dr. Bernhard A. Boehler, the president of Artchain AI and well-known Austrian cultural and art historian manager, attended the Mark Rothko Exhibition Vienna 2019 last week at the Kunsthistoriches Museum (Art History Museum). The said event is considered to be the first exhibition of Rothko’s artworks in Austria. Dr. Boelher got the chance to witness over 40 works of Rothko from across four decades.

The Kunsthistoriches Museum seems an ideal gathering place for global art collectors, curators, museum directors, and other art enthusiasts. Dr. Boelher, along with the thousands of individuals who are passionate about art attended the art exhibition which will run from March 12 to June 30, 2019. At the museum, attendees were offered with pieces of artworks displayed the beauty of Art Expressionism. The exhibition provided an overview of Rothko’s entire work, from the transitional phase in the 1930s to the revolutionary works of the 1950s and 1960s.

Dr. Boelher as museum expert truly has the heart for art masterpiece. His experience in different executive functions in the art museums, including Curator, Chief Curator, and Museum Director gave him the expertise in the field of scientific research and artistic management. He is the current president of Artchain AI which is an art registry enabled by blockchain system. It allows the artists to keep a safe and equal stake in their works while enabling them to share in the profits as prices increases. Also, it aims to completely modernize the art finance in the global market as well as create access to a fine art using asset tokenization.

Apart from Artchain AI, Dr. Boelher is also the president of Artcoin AI. It focuses on the art investors where they can benefit from the betterment of security and transparency of the Smart Contract. This platform necessarily helps the investors to access during the transactions while serving as the direct liaison between the art sector and investors. Both Artchain AI and Artcoin AI promote safety and accountability which already transformed the global art industry.

During the exhibition, Dr. Boehler had the opportunity to meet different artists, investors, and museum experts. The entire event was a perfect time to share ideas, expertise, and interests to improve the art transactions, from buying to selling. It was also the chance to strengthen the confidence of investors, and this confidence is brought by the security and transparency in the current art industry.

Dr. Boelher posed a photo displaying how glad he is to be part of the art exhibition and thankful that everything went successful.

About Dr. Bernhard Boelher:

Dr. Bernhard Boelher is currently the president of Artchain AI and Artchain AI. He is also a respected art historian and cultural manager. As he believes that art and culture are essential to human development, he paved his way to transforming the art industry.

For more information about Artchain AI and Artcoin AI, please visit the websites https://artcoin.ai and https://artchain.ai.



