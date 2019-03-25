ArtCoin AI Expected to Attend Art Basel Hong Kong 2019

ArtChain AI are pleased to announce that it will attend Art Basel in Hong Kong this year.

We are hoping to meet a diversity of curator, art investor, gallery owners, collectors, art enthusiasts, museum owners, artists, and so much more with this event.” — DR. BERNHARD A. BOEHLER

As part of its business activities, Artchain AI will be attending Art Basel Hong Kong 2019 on March 29 to 31, 2019. The Hong Kong show, held at the famous Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center boasts premier galleries throughout Asia and beyond. Emphasizing the commitment of Art Basel to the region, half of the participating galleries have exhibition areas in Asia-Pacific and Asia. The show offers a comprehensive overview of the nation’s diversity through both cutting-edge and historical material works by emerging and established artists.

As stated on their one paper, ArtChain’s mission is to become indispensable for each participant and each professional group in the world art market, as the economically sensible and system-relevant application is accessible for use on each commercially available smartphone. That will transform the global art market and build a new international standard in the areas of provenance, transparency and its research, preservation and restoration, copyright and particularly in the regions of counterfeit authenticity, protection, as well as insurance sector.

Art Basel Hong Kong will bring the art world together once again this year as art enthusiasts, collectors, artists and galleries from all over Asia and all over the world gather to this most respected of global art events.

Known as the premier art event within Asia, this is where Artchain representatives will get to see the latest developments in modern art from across Asia and the best from the West. Art Basel has carved its niche quickly amongst galleries, curators, collectors, and art fans globally. It brings each year a fresh mixture of galleries from 6 continents featuring artwork by prominent and emerging artists from around the globe.

Art Basel capitalizes on the resilient Asian art market in which China has overtaken the UK as the second largest art market after the US. For collectors out there, Art Basel Hong Kong 2019 is attracting not just for the opportunity to see a wide array of works in different genres including sculptures, video and film, photography, paintings and more. It also includes the fact that they come from a diverse and enormous geographical and cultural sphere.

The team behind ArtChain is very excited about this one-of-a-kind opportunity to attend the event. According to a statement from their representative, “We are hoping to meet a diversity of curator, art investor, gallery owners, collectors, art enthusiasts, museum owners, artists, and so much more with this event.”

Art Basel, Hong Kong will be held on March 29 to 31, 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

http://wwww.artchain.ai

For more information about the Art Basel event in Hong Kong, visit https://www.artbasel.com/hong-kong/.

