Artcoin AI Directors Discussed Blockchain in the Art Realm

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Hong Kong], [March 15, 2019] – Artcoin AI is a blockchain investor-driven platform that allows investors to benefit from the enhanced transparency and security of the Smart Contracts platform. Just recently, its president, Dr. Bernhard A. Boehler along with its directors sat down to talk about what the value of blockchain technology brings to the fine art world.Dr. Boehler is no strange to the art world. After studying Fine Arts, History and Archeology, he became a curator in Austria for eight years. It was the time that he understood the ins and outs of the market and experienced first-hand the complexity in dealing with art collectables.Last 2018, activity in the worldwide fine art market gained a massive record-breaking. According to Director Peter Cheung, “In startups, we learned a long time ago to iterate and to be lean fast on technology. However, with blockchain, you need to plan more because it is much complicated to iterate.”One would think that a non-technical sector like art would be hostile to adopting new technology, but that has not been the case. Karsten Behrens outlines that the key is to determine the value the technology brings, and not the technology itself.He said, “Often, we get preoccupied with explaining blockchain first when we must take in back to business basics and discuss the value proposition instead. That is how we have been able to get more of our adoption and gain engagement from the art world. You’ve got to make a simple to understand user experience.”Director Joachim Hass explains, “In today’s art world, you need to consult a professional to track and prove the authenticity of a particular piece of art. However, it is slow, costly, and prone to error. Artcoin AI is transforming that.”Director Pablo Yabo describes the protocol: “the Artcoin app get access to our blockchain applications to verify their work and secure that for the future. Each artist has the chance to gain money from every sale of his or her work over and over. From the start, a counterfeit-proof DNA history of every work is made for generations to come. Museums and art collectors can also verify and safeguard their whole portfolio on our Artcoin blockchain.”The art market is inevitable that new technology will transform the creation, trading, collection, distribution, and passing down of works of art. Artcoin and the entire team plan to employ the new technology to empower the business of art in their chase of “art for the people.”About ArtCoin:ArtCoin is a blockchain platform that aims to become indispensable for each professional group and participant in the global art market. ArtCoin builds the future standards that are as a cultural asset protects and preserves the copyright claims of beneficiaries or artist and their heirs.For more information about ArtCoin.ai, visit the website https://artcoin.ai/

Directors Discussed Blockchain in the Art Realm



