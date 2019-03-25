From 26th to 30th March 2019, Heilind Asia will exhibit at Booth C617 in Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Tradeshow.

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From 26th to 30th March 2019, Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Tradeshow will take place at The Mahsuri International Exhibition Center Langkawi, Malaysia. Heilind Asia will exhibit at Booth C617 together with its suppliers TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire and Amphenol; displaying the latest products and solutions for maritime and aerospace.Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition popular as LIMA stands out as an excellent platform for aerospace and maritime manufacturers and related industries to showcase the latest in aerospace technology to senior Government officials both from civil and military aviation and leaders of industries from Malaysia as well as the entire Asia Pacific region.Heilind Asia will display the latest electronic components and solutions, including but not limited to TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire and Amphenol to visitors. Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition is a unique showcase for both the aerospace and maritime industries in the rapidly growing Asian commercial aviation, airport and defense markets. Heilind Asia is optimistic about the Hi-Rel market and aims to bring more customers the professional services.As authorized distributor for more than 100 world leading manufacturers, Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 22 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

