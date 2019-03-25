Beverly Hills, California Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. Beverly Woss

Dr. Beverly A. Woss, DDS listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry

Dr. Beverly Woss Selected as Best Dentist for Aesthetic, Implant & Family Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Hills, California dentist , Dr. Beverly A. Woss has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Woss practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at 9401 Wilshire Blvd. #1140 in Beverly Hills serving patients in Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, West Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Porcelain Veneers and Crowns. Teeth Whitening, Dental Implant Restorations, Six-Month-Smiles-Orthodontics, Enameloplasty (Tooth Reshaping), Root Canals, Extractions, Fillings, Mouthguards, Periodontal (Gum) Treatments, Snoring/Sleep Apnea Devices, Fixed and Removable Prosthetics (Tooth Replacement), and General Dentistry for Adults and Children.Dr. Woss earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She then received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the New York University College of Dentistry in 1988. She has served in private practice for 30 years.Dr. Woss has extensive training and experience in Aesthetic Dentistry and is highly regarded as a “dentist to the stars”; providing beautiful, natural-looking smile makeovers to celebrities and all patients who desire a beautiful smile. Dr. Woss is highly regarded for her meticulous attention to detail and for the caring personal attention she provides. She believes every smile is important; and something to be proud of. Dr. Woss has been a member of “People Love Us” on Yelp in 2016, 2017 and 2018.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Beverly A. Woss, DDS directly at 310-275-5504 or Beverlywossdds.com.The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.