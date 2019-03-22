Mattress Warehouse Announces Glen Corona’s Move to the North Carolina Market

Mattress Warehouse has provided me with many opportunities to further my career” — Glen Corona

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattress Warehouse is pleased to announce that District Manager Glen Corona has accepted the opportunity to run a portion of company’s Carolina market as they continue their expansion efforts with now more than 250 stores.Glen Corona has been with Mattress Warehouse for ten years. He started with the company as a salesman in 2009. Within a few months, Glen was promoted to store manager where he made improvements in several stores in the Central PA market. He then took on the role of Regional Trainer and also began his training to become a District Manager. Shortly thereafter, he was promoted to District Manager in August of 2015, successfully driving Mattress Warehouse’s Southern Maryland district for four years.Glen is excited to take this next step with Mattress Warehouse. “Mattress Warehouse has provided me with many opportunities to further my career” says Glen Corona. “I look forward to working with our customers in the Carolina market and to introducing them to how Mattress Warehouse is changing the way they shop for a mattress!” Glen will now oversee the Durham, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets, as well as the Indian Land, South Carolina market in addition to new markets forecasted to open later this year.About Mattress Warehouse:Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American mattress retailer with more than 250 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for the past 30 years, the Mattress Warehouse mission is to provide each customer with an improved quality of sleep through the best products at the best prices. Their bedMATCH diagostic system ensures a relaxed and educational buying process resulting in the right mattress for each individual, every time. Visit sleephappens.com to find a Mattress Warehouse location near you.



